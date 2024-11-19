Brazil vs Uruguay Live Streaming: Uruguay have impressed everyone with their performances in the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers as they sit comfortably at the second spot in the points table. The side has managed 19 points from 11 games so far and heads into the clash with Brazil on the back of a much-needed win over Colombia. The victory would have given them a lot of confidence considering it comes against a top team. Opponents Brazil had a disappointing draw with Venezuela and their struggle for consistency is a known issue now. Considering they remain one of the giants of the game, it should set up for a fascinating clash. Brazil versus Uruguay will start at 8:45 AM IST. Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of Al-Hilal Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Vanderson is suspended and will not be featuring for Brazil while Guilherme Arana is injured. Alisson Becker, Rodrygo Goes, and Eder Milita are other key players out for the indefinite time. Igor Jesus should play as the central striker with Raphinha as the no 10. Vinicius Jr and Savinho will be the pick for the two wide positions. Gerson and Bruno Guimaraes should be deployed in central midfield.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is set to play as the lone striker for Uruguay while former Manchester United man Facundo Pellistri is another key player in the attacking third. Federico Valverde and Manuel Ugarte should form the double pivot in the central area with Rodrigo Aguirre as the playmaker. Will Vinicius Jr Play Tonight in Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of Real Madrid Star Featuring in Starting XI.

When is Brazil vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Brazil national football team is set to lock horns against the Uruguay national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Wednesday, November 20. The Brazil vs Uruguay match will be played at the Itaipava Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Brazil and it starts at 6:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Brazil vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers. This is because there aren't any official broadcast partners. For the Brazil vs Peru online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Brazil vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Streaming Online?

However, fans in India do have an online viewing option for the Argentina vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match. The Brazil vs Uruguay live streaming might be available on Fanatiz but would need to have a subscription for the same. FanCode provides live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers but the same will not be available for this match. For Brazil vs Uruguay live score updates, fans can nonetheless check the social media handles of both teams. It will be a closely contested game with both sides settling for a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).