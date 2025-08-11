PNN

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 11: Avicenna International Medical University (AIMU), located in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, is gaining attention among Indian students seeking affordable, high-quality medical education abroad. With a curriculum aligned to India's National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines and degrees recognized by leading global medical bodies, the institution is positioning itself as a strong contender in the international medical education sector.

The best part of AIMU is that the University is located in the heart of the Capital city, Bishkek,where the Founder of AIMU is of Indian origin and the University has massive infrastructure, including campus hospitals, hostels for Girls and boys, with Indian cuisine and 24/7 CCTV monitoring.

University officials confirm that AIMU's MBBS program runs for 5.5 years, including the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI), meeting the eligibility requirements to practice in India. The program is delivered entirely in English, removing language barriers for Indian students.

According to the administration, AIMU holds accreditations from several global authorities, including the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) in the USA, the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME), the General Medical Council (GMC) in the UK, the Australian Medical Council (AMC), and the Medical Council of Canada (MCC). Its curriculum also complies with the latest FMGE/NEXT 2021 guidelines issued by the NMC in India.

The university reports that more than 1,600 international students, including over 780 from India, are currently enrolled. Three batches of Indian students have already graduated and secured medical registration in India. "We have structured our academic system to be in line with Indian medical education, which makes the transition smoother for our students," said an AIMU representative.

Facilities include on-campus FMGE/NEXT coaching, Indian faculty for regular classes, and advanced laboratories with simulation technology. Students also have access to dedicated accommodation, with separate hostels for male and female students, 24/7 caretakers, and Indian chefs providing home-style meals. Cultural festivals, sports events, and extracurricular activities are held regularly to maintain a familiar and engaging environment.

The Kyrgyz government has also authorized AIMU graduates to practice in the country without a separate licensing exam, provided they complete the required one-year internship.

AIMU maintains a transparent fee structure, with no hidden charges, and offers dedicated Indian support staff on campus. Officials state that the university continues to attract applicants due to its combination of academic quality, global recognition, and student support services.

