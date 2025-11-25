PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE - AVPINFRA), - AVP Infracon Limited, a leading infrastructure development company with over 15 years of execution excellence, is pleased to announce that its Chairman & Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. D. Prasanna, has been honoured at the Global Leadership Awards during the Global Leadership Summit 2025 held at the University of Oxford's H B Allen Centre, Keble College. The award recognises his exemplary achievements and visionary leadership in steering the organisation's growth and strengthening its industry position.

The Global Leadership Awards, known for celebrating outstanding global leaders and innovators, acknowledged Mr. Prasanna's role in driving AVP Infracon Limited's expansion across key infrastructure segments and reinforcing its execution capabilities. His leadership has played a central role in enhancing operational excellence, project delivery, and organisational performance.

Being recognised at one of the world's prestigious academic institutions underscores the role Mr Prasanna has played in the company's progress and its commitment to delivering long-term value. His achievement also places AVP Infracon Limited among distinguished enterprises whose leadership has earned international recognition.

Commenting on the receipt of this prestigious Award, Mr. Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said, "I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious recognition. I extend my sincere gratitude to the organisers for acknowledging our work and journey. This accolade reinforces my motivation to strive for even greater achievements with AVP Infracon and to continue elevating the company's presence on the global stage. It is a reflection of the collective efforts of our dedicated team, and I look forward to leading our organisation towards new milestones, stronger performance."

