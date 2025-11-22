PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE: AVPINFRA), one of the leading infrastructure development companies with over 15 years of execution excellence, is pleased to announce its Unaudited financials for H1 FY26.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, November 22, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

H1 FY26

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 22, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

* Revenue of ₹ 195.73 Cr, YoY growth of 79.21%* EBITDA of ₹ 44.74 Cr, YoY growth of 86.85%* EBITDA Margin of 22.86%, YoY growth of 93 Bps* Net Profit of ₹ 23.22 Cr, YoY growth of 82.02%* Net Profit Margin of 11.86%, YoY growth of 18 Bps* EPS of ₹ 9.29, YoY growth of 81.80%

Order Book Snapshot

* Order Book: Approx ₹475 Cr (unexecuted value)* Bid Pipeline: ₹1500- 2000 Cr worth of projects under evaluation* Execution Visibility: 18-24 months with strong H2 ramp-up expected

Commenting on the performance Mr. Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD, AVP Infracon Limited said We are pleased to report our strongest-ever half-year performance in H1 FY26, supported by execution excellence and operational discipline. During the period, we secured around ₹124 Cr in new orders across highways, bridges, and industrial infrastructure, reflecting client confidence and our progress in expanding beyond Tamil Nadu.We expect execution to accelerate in the second half as more projects move into active phases. Our focus remains on disciplined bidding, timely supplier payments, and efficient working capital management to ensure sustainable growth.We continue to broaden our geographic reach, targeting a meaningful share of FY26 revenue from outside Tamil Nadu, while also building our solar EPC business into a long-term growth vertical. From FY27, we aim to expand into private and PSU infrastructure opportunities with integrated civil, structural, and road solutions."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)