Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ashton Gray Investments, the vertically integrated real estate investments and development firm from Houston, Texas, brings down its seasoned and award-winning experience in commercial and residential real estate development to India with a new office at 90/1B, 2nd Floor, Racecourse, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The renowned investment firm's newly launched operations in India will allow investors here to access and own private equity investments in the United States' diverse and dynamic real estate market.

Over the last 12 years, Ashton Gray has earned itself an irrefutable badge of trust through high-quality real estate assets covering an eclectic range of projects across luxury spec homes, subdivisions, multi-family, retail centers, senior-living and master-plan development.

Ashton Gray Investments has launched their Indian operations with a broad range of new development ventures in the U.S to leverage greater project control and has received a tremendous response to their investment offerings. The firm has already funded their first investment offering in India earlier this year and is on target to complete funding on their next investment offering within the next few weeks.

In India, the company is set to create a competitive advantage that yields higher returns for investors, while expanding from the Indian market's traditional investment opportunities.

Ashton Gray brings its operations to India at a time when investing in the United States' real estate market offers a whole host of undeniable benefits-robust the appreciation of USD against INR, greater hedge against inflation, positive cash flow, an open economy and a regulated, stable market-to name a few.

This is a first-of-its-kind investment opportunity for Indian investors to invest in the secure & regulated U.S Real estate market. The model allows investors to earn a fixed passive income on a quarterly basis and benefit from capital appreciation at the time of exit. "With inflation at its peak and equity markets being highly volatile, Indian investors are looking for safer alternative investment options to safeguard capital and beat inflation. With a minimum ticket size of Rs. 10 lakh and a secure, developed and regulated market with higher returns, this is a must-have investment allocation for every Indian investor looking to diversify their portfolio," says Sudharshan Vembutty, Founder and President, Ashton Gray Investments.

