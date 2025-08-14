BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Campus Fund today announced the sixth edition of Grand Challenge, a flagship nationwide initiative that continues to recognize and support India's most innovative student-led startups. This edition is powered once again by 360 ONE and now features a dedicated onchain track sponsored by Base, the Ethereum layer 2 incubating at Coinbase.

Building on the momentum of previous editions, Grand Challenge 2025 invites student entrepreneurs from across the country to apply by September 15, 2025. The challenge is open to current students, recent graduates, and even dropouts (from 2022 onwards), across all sectors.

Since its inception in 2020, Grand Challenge has evolved into a movement, celebrating the entrepreneurial potential of India's youth. Over the last five editions, 57 standout student-led startups have emerged as winners, with 23 ventures raising over $90 million (~Rs. 750 Crores) in follow-on capital for reputed global investors.

"The Grand Challenge is no longer just a stage for startups - it's a national movement driving India's emergence as the startup hub of the world," said Richa Bajpai.

