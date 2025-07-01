NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 1: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited. ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited", has once again earned recognition from the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute, securing 28th rank amongst India's prestigious 'Top 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2025'. This marks our 11th year of being certified as a Great Place to Work®. This milestone reaffirms the Company's continued commitment to building a high-trust, high-performance culture that champions employee wellbeing, innovation, and inclusion.

Further strengthening its credentials as an employer of choice, Axis Max Life has also been featured in the 'Top 25 Best Workplaces in BFSI 2025', the 'Top 50 Best Workplaces for Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2025', and the 'Top 50 Best Workplaces in Health & Wellness 2024-25'. These accolades reflect the organization's holistic and people-centric approach to workplace excellence, prioritizing trust, care, and empowerment across every level.

Shailesh Singh, Senior Director and Chief People Officer, Axis Max Life, remarked, "We are truly honoured to be recognised by GPTW® across multiple impactful categories. These recognitions are a testament to our sustained commitment to fostering a workplace where every employee feels valued, empowered, and inspired to thrive. At Axis Max Life, our people agenda is deeply anchored in trust, innovation, and holistic wellbeing -- pillars that continue to shape a culture of purpose, performance, and progress."

The Great Place to Work® certification process involves a comprehensive evaluation of workplace culture, based on two core parameters: the Trust Index™ Survey (75% weightage), which captures the employee experience, and the Culture Audit™ (25% weightage), which assesses organizational values, leadership effectiveness, and people practices. This rigorous methodology ensures recognition is firmly rooted in authentic employee insights.

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

Great Place To Work is a global leader in workplace culture, helping organizations create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience. The certification recognizes organizations where employees trust their leaders, take pride in their work, and enjoy strong camaraderie with colleagues--regardless of role, location, or background. At the core of the evaluation is the Trust Index™ Survey, a globally recognized tool that assesses employee experience, leadership effectiveness, and workplace culture. Companies that achieve this certification gain a benchmarked view of the key drivers of a great workplace. These insights enable organizations to unlock employee potential, boost productivity, and drive stronger business outcomes.

