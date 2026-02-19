Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Actor Aamir Khan visited Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to meet veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who is currently admitted there.

The actor arrived at the hospital on Thursday, along with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

Aamir, who shares a close bond with Salim Khan and his family, arrived to check on the senior writer's health. The two were later seen leaving the hospital together.

Salim Khan, 90, was admitted on Tuesday after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors confirmed on Wednesday that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."

According to an official statement issued by the hospital yesterday, Salim Khan was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring.

Several well-known names from the film industry have been visiting Salim Khan since his admission. Veteran writer Javed Akhtar was seen at the hospital on Wednesday to meet his longtime friend. Politician Rahool N Kanal and actor Lulia Vantur also paid visits. (ANI)

