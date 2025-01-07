PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited specializes in road construction and infrastructure projects as EPC contractors and construction service providers, secured Rs 24.11 crore through its anchor book process on January 06, 2025. This strategic capital infusion, achieved just ahead of the company's IPO launch. According to the exchange filing, 15 investors participated in the anchor book offering. These notable investors include:

* Mavira Growth Opportunities Fund

* AARTH AIF

* NAV Capital VCC- NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund

* Negen Undiscovered Value Fund

* Nexus Equity Growth Fund- Nexus Equity Growth Fund SCH-1

* Meru Investment Fund PCC- Cell 1

* SWYOM India Alpha Fund

* BFLY India Opportunities Fund

* Vijit Growth Fund

* Kingsman Wealth Fund PCC KIF - II

* SMC India Opportunities Fund

* Amrut Bharat Opportunities Fund - Series I

* Blue Aster Capital Fund PCC- Blue Aster Capital Multi Asset Fund Protected Cell

* Finavenue Capital Trust- Finavenue Growth Fund

* Pine Oak Global Fund

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited has allocated a total of17,86,000 Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at Rs 135. This calculated pricing highlights theinvestor confidence in the company's prospects and its position in the market.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue isLink Intime India Private Limited.

