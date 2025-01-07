Mumbai, January 7: Team skipper Shan Masood and right-hand batter Babar Azam registered their names in the record books as they played and built an exceptional opening partnership against South Africa on Sunday. Let's take a look at the highest partnerships for the Pakistan side against the Proteas in the longest format of the game. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25: South Africa Cricket Team Claims Series With Massive 10-Wicket Win Over Pakistan.

Asad Shafiq - Younis Khan (219 runs)

Right-hand batters Asad Shafiq and Younis Khan stitched a magnificent partnership of 219 runs during the 2013 Test series against South Africa.

Asad Shafiq - Misbah-ul-Haq (197 runs)

Asad Shafiq and Misbah-ul-Haq stitched a brilliant partnership of 197 runs during the Test series back in 2013 at the Dubai International Stadium against South Africa.

Kamran Akmal - Younis Khan (161 runs)

Pakistan batters Kamran Akmal and Younis Khan put together a partnership of 161 runs in the Test series against South Africa back in 2007 at Lahore. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025: Records Shattered in Cape Town As Babar Azam, Shan Masood Etch Their Names in History Books.

Misbah-ul-Haq - Younis Khan (186*)

Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan built an unbeaten partnership of 186 runs during the 2010 Test Series at the Dubai against South Africa.

Shan Masood - Babar Azam

Shan Masood and Babar Azam built an exceptional opening partnership of 205 runs in the ongoing second and final Test of the series against South Africa.