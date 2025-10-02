VMPL

Goa [India], October 2: In a grand showcase of collaboration, innovation, and shared success, Badho.in hosted the Annual Distributor Conference 2025 for Kapila Krishi Udyog Ltd. The three-day summit in Goa saw attendance from nearly 300 distributors, business partners, and senior executives--marking one of the most significant gatherings in Kapila's journey.

Badho & Kapila: Powering Growth Across the Distribution Channel

As a leading digital B2B platform, Badho.in empowers brands, distributors, and retailers with real-time insights, streamlined order management, and rewards. With this partnership, Kapila's distributors experienced first-hand how modern distribution tech can amplify reach, efficiency, and profitability.

Kapila, today, is recording a turnover of over INR 1,000 crore, a testament to its strong commitment to quality and innovation. The company currently operates five state-of-the-art automatic cattle feed plants across various locations, with two additional plants under development--evidence of its upward growth trajectory and future ambitions.

Highlights from the Goa Conference

- Opening Ceremony: The event opened with a customary lamp lighting and Ganesh Vandana, infusing the ambiance with reverence and energy. Kapila's Director, Mr. Saurabh Shivhare, addressed the audience, citing the shared vision with Badho.in of bringing scientifically formulated, high-quality animal feed to every farmer and emphasizing digital tools for transparency.

- Distributor Recognition: Kapila, supported by Badho.in, honored its top distributors including Kharbanda Feed Store (Kashipur), Laba Cement & Traders (Raebareli), Ram Krishna & Sons (Fatehpur), Gag & Sons (Gorakhpur), Good Luck Food Enterprises (Ghazipur), Sharad Agrawal Krishi Seva Kendra (Sehore), among others. Regional managers and sales officers who have leveraged Badho's platform in their operations were also felicitated, with awards such as "Best Business Manager of the Year" and "OPS Champ 2024-25."

- Technology & Innovation Sessions: Distributors were guided through new features in the BADHO app--from simplified ordering, payment tools, and digital scheme tracking to dashboard-style real-time sales insights. Workshops included best practices in feed management, silage production, and leveraging digital tools for market expansion.

- Cultural & Entertainment Programs: Beyond business, the event was rich in camaraderie. From comedy acts by Mr. Sachan to music and dance performances, the mood remained celebratory. The combination of professional sessions, networking, award ceremonies, and entertainment made for a truly immersive experience.

Director's Message: "Stronger Together with Digital Empowerment"

In his closing remarks, Mr. Saurabh Shivhare said:

"Our belief is that every farmer deserves access to reliable, nutritious feed, delivered with transparency and trust. With partners like Badho.in, we are not just expanding our reach, but also modernizing how we operate--making the channel more efficient, the engagement more meaningful. Milkomore is not just a brand--it is a family united by hard work, dedication, and the promise of growth."

The Badho Value: Transforming Channel Distribution

This conference underscored Badho's mission to redefine channel distribution--by organizing general trade, closing process inefficiencies, and enabling brands, distributors, and retailers to thrive together. For Kapila's distributors, the event was more than a meeting--it was a platform to see how embracing digital tools can accelerate growth, simplify trade, and build stronger partnerships.

About Badho.in

Badho.in is a B2B platform redefining channel distribution for brands, distributors, and retailers. With features such as order management, real-time insights, scheme & rewards management, and a growing network of over 10,00,000 active retailers & distributors and 1000+ brands, Badho is enabling growth, efficiency, and transparency in the general trade ecosystem

