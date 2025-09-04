PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: The Kingdom of Bahrain is set to become the epicenter of global tourism networking as it proudly hosts the Asian Travel Expo 2025 on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of December at Exhibition World Bahrain. Organized by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC) and managed by Show Buddy Global W.L.L, this landmark event is poised to bring together some of the most influential stakeholders from the travel and tourism sector.

With participation expected from 20+ countries, the Expo will feature 200+ exhibitors and welcome over 10,000 trade visitors and buyers from across the globe. From travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, hotels, and tourism boards to technology providers and investors, the Asian Travel Expo 2025 will serve as a powerful platform to connect, collaborate, and create opportunities in the ever-evolving travel industry.

About Asian Travel Expo

The Asian Travel Expo is one of Asia's leading B2B travel and tourism exhibitions, providing a dynamic platform for networking, business opportunities, and knowledge exchange in the global tourism ecosystem. Over the years, the Expo has successfully brought together international stakeholders from aviation, hospitality, tour operations, travel technology, and investment sectors, making it a recognized name in the global travel calendar. Each edition of the Expo showcases innovation, culture, and business opportunities while creating impactful partnerships across borders.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, said:

"We are honored to bring the Asian Travel Expo 2025 to the Kingdom of Bahrain, a nation that is rapidly emerging as a global tourism hub. After the success of the Asian Travel Expo 2024 at Delhi NCR, we have moved to Bahrain for the 2025 Edition. This event is not only a platform for business networking but also a celebration of cultural exchange, innovation, and sustainable growth in the travel sector. The event will also feature the Asian Travel Awards 2025 on 10th December, recognizing excellence in the industry, followed by panel discussions across all three days with participation from industry leaders, ministry officials, and leading travel media personalities."

Adding to this, Mr. Sameer Khan, Director of Show Buddy Global W.L.L, stated:

"Our vision for the Asian Travel Expo 2025 is to create a world-class experience where exhibitors and buyers from diverse countries can engage meaningfully, establish partnerships, and explore new opportunities. With Bahrain's exceptional hospitality and infrastructure, this edition promises to be one of the most successful gatherings in the history of the Expo."

The Asian Travel Expo 2025 is set to be a milestone event, further strengthening Bahrain's position as a bridge between Asia and the world in the tourism and trade ecosystem.

