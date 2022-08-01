Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Capital Ltd. - India's premier investment service group with a legacy of over 58 years is increasing its national presence by launching its new-age digital first branch at Bhikaji Cama Place, Delhi to serve their 4.1 Mn clients better.

This announcement is in line with the company's goal of rapidly expanding its business & using cutting-edge technology to enhance the customer experience. The New office space brings in the best of digital and in-person experience amalgamating it to provide a fully personalised experience to its customers.

Workspaces are going through a drastic transformation and today's Clients and Employees look for office spaces to provide them with multiple opportunities to connect. The Wealth Industry has been going through a transformation and Bajaj Capital being the pioneer takes the baton and brings in a completely transformed office space.

Commenting on the Launch, Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital said, "We have operated for over 58 years and have seen the change in what employees and clients expect from a workspace. We as Bajaj Capital are moving from Financial well-being to Total Well-being of our clients and employees. In order to achieve this, we wanted to launch a path-defining office space that is New Age-ready and is inviting. From cubicles and floor-to-ceiling devices, all have been replaced by portable and hand-sized digital workspaces. This has led to more opportunities as more people start to work remotely and be more productive. We wanted our workplace to become more global and more diverse and am so glad that our new digital-first Branch delivers all that. We want our Employees to come and live their purpose of helping clients build wealth. We want our clients to feel free to walk in and discuss their Financial well-being over a cup of coffee."

Sanjiv Bajaj Jt. Chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd. says, "This Digital-First Branch Launch is a critical organisational imperative which is part of our next phase of growth. We are excited to enhance our distribution presence in India and provide Indians with comprehensive financial protection solutions across all life stages. Today's Financial service requirements are starkly different from what it used to be a decade ago. With the unique facility of Integrated zoom solutions, dedicated hot desks, a completely new digital experience awaits for our clients. We want our clients to feel elated."

Speaking on the launch, Raj Kumar Dhall - Chief Business Officer - Bajaj Capital said, "Our clients have trusted us because we can offer them the right solutions and multiple options to grow their wealth. With this Digital-First Branch, we want to be more approachable and provide them a better experience to come and discuss their Financial plans. This Digital First Branch is also a big step towards inviting new team members as we want to hire the best talent and provide them with the best experience."

The idea behind this was rooted in our values that we have to care for our employees as much as we care for our clients and this all-new space enables the whole ecosystem to be more productive and service-oriented. We already have over 300 offices across India and we aim to modernise all of them as we progress ahead.

