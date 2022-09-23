Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Adding a secure, low-risk investment to your portfolio is a great way to grow your wealth safely. As a retail investor, investing in a fixed deposit is a wise choice due to the recent rise in the FD rates. You can get lucrative returns with high FD rates while ensuring financial security for years. Consider the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, the many fixed deposit options available. With it, you can secure your wealth and earn substantial returns, with FD rates going up to 7.75 per cent per annum.

Fixed deposits are a popular choice for those looking to diversify their portfolio. Many opt for this route because it adjusts the risk and injects stable earnings into the mix. FDs have been among the safest investment instruments for many because FD rates are unaffected by market fluctuations. As such, the rising FD rates are a perfect time to start your investment in FDs, and securely grow your wealth.

Look at these pointers to know how investing in a Bajaj Finance FD helps secure your financial future.

Enjoy the highest safety and credibility ratings

When making an investment, choosing a safe and credible instrument is key to reducing risk and ensuring the security of your finances. Since an FD is not linked to market fluctuations, it is a safer investment. What is more, rating agencies such as CRISIL and ICRA rate the investment instruments of various financial institutions. A high rating means that the instrument is safe, and you can make an investment stress-free knowing that you will receive your interest earnings and originally invested amount on time and without fail. The Bajaj Finance FD has the highest safety and credibility ratings of CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable), assuring the security of your invested amount.

Get access to a lengthy tenure for maximum returns

When you choose a lengthy investment duration, you can enjoy higher FD rates, which means better returns. For instance, your returns on a 33-month fixed deposit would be higher when compared to an FD for 22 months. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers high FD rates and a flexible tenure ranging between 12-60 months. It allows you to maximise your returns safely.

Below is a table that depicts the earnings on an investment of Rs 5 lakh made for different tenures as an investor below 60 years of age.

Disclaimer: Results calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD Calculator

Invest to enjoy one of the highest FD rates in the market

The Bajaj Finance FD comes with some of the highest FD rates for varying tenures going up to 7.75 per cent in interest. Earning substantial returns from your investment is a must to ensure that your payout overcomes inflation. With the power of compounding coupled with high FD rates, you can enjoy even better returns.

Given below is a table with different FD rates for an investment of Rs 5 lakh in a Bajaj Finance FD as a senior citizen:

Disclaimer: Results calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD Calculator

Avail an emergency loan when facing a cash crunch

Making a lump sum investment with a lengthy tenure may mean falling short on cash if you have exhausted your savings during an emergency. While generally, this may mean breaking your investment, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit helps you avoid this. Instead, you can avail a loan against your FD value at nominal interest rates. It can ensure that your wealth continues to grow while you can address urgencies.

Along with these features of the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can also take advantage of the FD calculator and a 100 per cent digital process to maximise convenience. The FD calculator allows you to get an accurate estimate of your returns and plan your investment accordingly, while the online application makes the process quicker and easier. Invest online in just a few steps and create a safe and secure investment to grow your wealth.

