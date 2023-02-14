Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fixed deposit is an investment tool widely used to fulfil short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals alike. This instrument is versatile, not only because of the high FD rates, and the safety of deposit but primarily also because it has a range of flexible tenures.

Making this an ideal investment tool for all kinds of investors. Individuals looking to achieve short to mid-term goals like funding for a car's down payment or booking that dream holiday abroad can choose to invest in a fixed deposit with a good financier. Similarly, investors looking for long-term gains can benefit from investing in fixed deposits. For example, senior citizens building their retirement corpus, parents saving for their child's education or marriage, or individuals looking to buy their dream home can also invest in this instrument.

However, with multiple financiers available in the market choosing the right one can be a challenging task. While bank and post-office fixed deposits are safe investment options, they yield lower returns. On the other hand, NBFC and company FDs may come with risks, but they offer higher returns. For investors looking to enjoy the benefit of high FD rates while ensuring the safety of money, Bajaj Finance FD is the best choice.

With Bajaj Finance FD, investors can enjoy various benefits like:

1. Higher FD rates2. Loan against FD facility3. Online investment process4. Flexible payout frequency5. Multiple tenures6. Systematic Deposit Plan for monthly deposits7. FD facility for NRIs8. Highest safety and credibility ratings9. The additional interest rate applicable to senior citizens10. Higher FD interest rates for special tenures

The recently launched special tenures are a feature worth looking into when choosing to invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. Investors get a chance to earn more on the same amount invested in a special tenure.

Here's a look at the FD interest rate for deposits starting at Rs. 15,000 up to Rs. 5 crore on the special tenures for citizens aged below 60 years (w.e.f January 20, 2023).

Here's a look at the FD interest rate for deposits starting at Rs. 15,000 up to Rs. 5 crore on the special tenures for senior citizens (w.e.f January 20, 2023).

Investors can easily calculate the returns at maturity using the online FD calculator on the Bajaj Finance website and estimate the returns using the tool before choosing to invest. The tool also offers the option to compare the difference in returns between generic tenures and special tenures. After comparing all the options, investors can choose from any of the special tenures with Bajaj Finance FD to benefit from higher returns. To open FD account with Bajaj Finance, one simply needs to fill out a form and enter their investment details.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance, which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of AAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

