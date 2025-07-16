HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: As a leading financial marketplace, Bajaj Markets is empowering consumers to access flexible and hassle-free financing solutions like the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. Emerging as one of the preferred credit alternatives, this EMI card offers instant approval with zero paperwork, making it an ideal choice for customers looking to bypass the lengthy processes typically associated with traditional credit products.

Key features that make the Insta EMI Card a go-to credit solution include:

* Pre-qualified card loan offer amount of up to ₹3 Lakh that can be used across more than 1.5 lakh online and offline partner stores in over 4,000 cities.

* End-to-end digital application process, requiring minimal documentation such as PAN card and Aadhaar card for KYC verification.

* Instant credit approval and card activation, enabling users to start shopping on EMIs immediately after application completion.

* Zero down payment offer on a wide range of products, especially during festive seasons, reducing the upfront financial burden.

* Flexible repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, allowing customers to choose EMIs that suit their budget.

* No foreclosure charges, enabling early repayment without penalties.

The Insta EMI Card empowers consumers to shop for over a million products on easy EMIs, including smartphones, home appliances, fitness equipment, furniture, and more. Its widespread acceptance and user-friendly features provide a seamless alternative to traditional credit products. Through Bajaj Markets' website or app, users can seamlessly apply for the Insta EMI Card, benefiting from a fully digital and convenient financial shopping experience.

Apart from the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, Bajaj Markets offers a wide range of products including credit cards, loans, investments, insurance, and more, providing a comprehensive solution for all financial needs. Visit the website or app to know more.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

