New Delhi, July 16: Jeff Bezos reportedly sold Amazon stock worth USD 737 million during his wedding, which made some noise, however, another tech leader is said to have quietly outdone him. Oracle’s CEO, Safra Catz, reportedly pulled off a much bigger move, reportedly selling shares worth far more than Bezos. While her sale of shares has not been widely discussed, it might have caught the attention of investors.

Oracle CEO, Safra Catz, is said to have sold nearly 8.7 million shares, reportedly amounting to around USD 1.8 billion in total. Despite the massive sale, she allegedly still holds over a million shares in the company. As per a report of Bloomberg, Oracle CEO Safra Catz sold stock options worth over USD 1.8 billion during the April to June period, ended on June 30. The amount is much higher than Jeff Bezos’ USD 737 million stock sale. She also disposed USD 706 million in the first quarter, her stock sale total reaches around USD 2.5 billion, making her the biggest insider seller so far in 2025. Indian Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty Opens in Red Due to Mixed Cues From Global Markets.

As per a report of Investing.com, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell ranked second in stock sales last quarter, selling around 10 million shares worth USD 1.2 billion. Oracle CEO Safra Catz is said to still hold about 1.1 million shares, even after her massive sell-off. Reports also suggest that Oracle's stock saw a strong rise of 63% during the three months ending on June 30. Apple Signs USD 500 Million Deal With MP Materials To Get Steady Supply of Rare Earth Magnets Amid China’s Curb Due to Trade Tensions With US.

Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos takes the third position among top sellers for the previous quarter. As per reports, Dell rejoined the S&P 500 Index in September last year after being out for nearly ten years. Since then, the company has seen strong growth due to rising demand for its AI-focused server business. Dell's performance has been reflected in its stock as well as its shares rose 35% in the last quarter.

