Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Responding to an initiative of 'Yashlok Welfare Foundation', a few well-known Banks and Corporates in Mumbai recently came forward and provided the high quality Raincoat suits (Pair of long Coat and Trouser) to 14,000 Police personnel in Mumbai including Traffic Police. Distribution of Raincoat suits took place at the hand of Additional Commissioner of Police - Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan (IPS) along with other senior Police personnel.

The representatives of the sponsoring Companies and Banks who graced the occasion with their physical presence include: Nanda Sambrani - Chief Claims Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance, Venkatesh M, General Manager Corporate Communications, Union Bank of India, Madhusudhan Rajpurkar, Marketing Head at Abhyudaya Bank, Geetha Menon of IIFL Foundation, Abhishek Deshmukh, Branch Banking Head at HDFC Bank, Utsav Chaudhuri Marketing Head at Viacom18 and Sunny Bhandari - Vice President at IFFCO Tokio General Insurance.

Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan - Additional Commissioner of Police while addressing the gathering at the distribution event said, "We are thankful to the Companies, Banks, and Yashlok Welfare Foundation who organised and made it possible. Mumbai police personnel who are out on the roads for most of the time of 365 days, be it for managing traffic, bandobast or protecting the citizens need protection from rain during monsoon so that they can perform their duty uninterrupted and more efficiently."

While expressing his views on this noble cause Sharad Mathur- Managing Director & CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd. said, "Universal Sompo General Insurance would continue to honor, protect and support the police officers and their families, in every possible way. Police personnel risk their lives every day to protect the natives of our nation and make it a safe place. Kudos Police Force."

Alok Adhikari - Trustee of the non-profit organisation 'Yashlok Welfare Foundation' (YWF) said, "Every year when we train and help employ new unemployed underprivileged people which is not only a contribution to national income, but they also create reliable social safety nets for their families and communities. The protective gear has road safety messages printed on them, making the raincoat a beacon of road safety awareness. Since we believe in reusing waste for sustainability, the raw material used for the raincoat is made from recycled waste and the entire raincoat is recyclable. For the past six years, we have been getting very encouraging responses from corporates when we approach them for donations for Raincoats to the Police force. From the bottom of my heart, I thank all the participating Banks and Corporates who came forward to the noble cause of creating sustainable livelihood for the underprivileged which resulted in Raincoat suits for the Mumbai Police. We shall look forward to their continued support in the years to come."

To know more about YWF, please visit: www.yashlokwelfarefoundation.org or write to yashlokwelfarefoundation@gmail.com.

