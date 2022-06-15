Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): No other Yoga program in commemoration of the International Day of Yoga has such a rich variety of educational and fun activities for an entire week as JKYog's International Festival of Yoga. Filled with incredible options to suit each participant's preference for events and schedule, this hybrid program offers high-quality activities FREE for participants.

JKYog's mission has always focused on creating opportunities for people to take active steps to enhance their overall health and well-being. The 2022 Yoga Festival promises to boost the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health of all those who participate in yoga, meditation, pranayam, health-fair, family fun activities, music concerts and above all, the knowledge shared by distinguished speakers.

Grand Inauguration

The week-long program (from June 15 to 21) will be officiated with the ceremonial Diya Lighting and the release of Yoga for Humanity Balloons.

The Keynote Address will be delivered by JKYog Founder Swami Mukundananda, a global spiritual leader, Vedic scholar, a world-renowned teacher of spirituality, yoga and meditation, an international authority on mind management, a best-selling author, and a bhakti saint who has transformed the lives of millions of people for nearly four decades.

With the illumination of external and internal minds and hearts, the inaugural ceremonies will culminate with the Proclamation by Allen City Mayor Kenneth M Fulk and a lovely Cultural Program presented by Sampradaya Performing Arts (under the leadership of Gowri Ramaswamy) and Sai Nritya Academy (under the leadership of Sreedevi Rajesh Yadlapati).

Know the Revered Spiritual Leaders

Many distinguished speakers will enlighten the global audiences this year as well.

In addition to the Keynote Address, throughout the week, Swami Mukundananda will present a talk, conduct meditation, engage in conversation with other distinguished hosts, and participate in a Q/A session with the youth. As per Swamiji, "The mind's proclivity for novel stimuli and revulsion for boredom is the cause for a lack of focus. The consequence is a distracted mind. Even during meditation, if the object of attention is 'boring' then the mind will not be attracted to it. That is why roop-dhyan is so useful." Learn the art and science of roop-dhyan or devotional meditation by Swamiji in the segment on Meditation with Masters.

Swami Sarvapriyananda, Minister and spiritual leader of the Vedanta Society of New York, a well-known speaker on various prestigious forums such as TEDx, SAND, and various prestigious universities, will also deliver a special address on Spiritual Wellness through the Four Yogas. He elaborates on one of the four yogas: "In Raja yoga, the path of meditation, the paradigm is that our minds are restless and therefore we do not see the truth. If the minds can be concentrated, focused, calmed, then we will be able to see the Truth for ourselves. We will experience it, and we cannot argue with experiences."

Pujya Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza, a spiritual leader and founder of Sandipani Vidyaniketan, is deeply interested in the Vedic scriptures, specifically, the Shrimad Bhagavat, the Ramayana, particularly the Ramacharitamanas composed by Gosvami Tulsidasaji, and the Bhagavad-Gita. As Bhaishri says, "Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is a universal scripture which belongs to humanity at large. It is not just for Hindus. Its principles are applicable to everyone and guides one through life's trials and tribulations."

Swami Chidananda Saraswati is the President of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, and Founder/Chair of the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance. Swamiji's motto in life is, "In the Service of God and humanity". Selflessly dedicated to the welfare of all, He leads, directs and inspires numerous, wide-scale service initiatives. He preaches, "God is kind; God is giving. We are His children. So, naturally, He will frequently give us what we ask for. But, when we ask for these things, aren't we saying to God, "I don't really need You, I only need this possession. Your only purpose is to bring me the possession"? If, however, we have God in our lives, we have everything." Do not miss his discourse at the Yoga Festival.

Meet the Distinguished Speakers

Smita Sundararaman is the Founder & Managing Director of NatureHealz, a firm that helps transform physical health by using nutrition and lifestyle changes as medicine. "We generally abstain from 'convenient' market foods. Fresh, local and seasonal food is the order of the day. As we do not prescribe any medicines, our therapies & treatment has no side effect," says Smita Sundararaman. She was awarded the Best Woman Entrepreneur of the Year (2018) by ASSOCHAM for her outstanding work in the field of Naturopathy. Do not miss her discourse on "Transforming Physical Health through Nutrition" at the Yoga Festival.

Dr Indranil Basu-Ray has a very unique professional background. He received his training in medicine and cardiology from India, and in cardiac electrophysiology from the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. He is a faculty member in Medicine (Cardiology) at Harvard Medical School. Additionally, he has taught meditation to hundreds of interested people all over the world. He was also one of the Cardiologist who wrote down the practice guidelines for the American Heart Association. He is invited to talk about the science and the art of meditation from all over the world.

Dr Jagannath Dixit is a Professor in the Department of Community Medicine at B.J. Government Medical College, Pune. With a teaching experience of over 31 years, he has received numerous prestigious national and state awards for his commendable contribution in the field of health education. He has authored many publications and is appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the 'Fight Obesity' campaign by Government of Maharashtra. He will present a discourse on "Lifestyle Modification for Weight Loss and Diabetes Reversal" at the Yoga Festival.

In addition to these distinguished speakers, the International Festival of Yoga 2022 will also host numerous other speakers, experts and yoga instructors to make this the most memorable week. Of particular interest is the segment on Meditation with Masters. Soulful meditations will be conducted by Swami Mukundananda, Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, and Trudy Goodman.

Meet the Health Fair Experts

Of particular mention is the free Health Fair where many local medical experts in the field of internal medicine, cardiology, and oncology will provide free consultation as well as checks for vital signs, perform an EKG, and conduct blood work for Hga1c as needed for diabetic patients. A bone marrow drive will also be done to support patients in need of transplant.

Participant Testimonies and Sponsor Support: Evidence of Excellence

If testimonies of past attendees provide evidence of excellence, the 2022 Yoga Festival guarantees to be much more memorable event due to the availability of in-person sessions at the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas, for a direct hands-on experience. Watch the testimonies of participants where they describe their experiences from the 2021 Yoga Festival. They noted an improvement of their health and well-being in just one week due to the wealth of knowledge and practical experiences. In fact, no health topic was left uncovered with each day power-packed with a vast variety of yoga classes by different instructors, demonstrators, and speakers. Some of the distinguished speakers also provided unsolicited testimonies including Baba Ramdev. The distinguished speakers at the 2022 Yoga Festival are also world-renowned leaders in their respective areas of expertise.

With extensive support from corporate and private sponsors and community partners including Platinum Sponsors Nanban Foundation and Nanban CapitalX, and Sponsors Dr Dash Foundation, Nanban GrowthX, Priya Living, David Hicks Company, Discount Power, Dr Nick Shroff, Radio Caravan and DuPriestPop, JKYog's International Festival of Yoga 2022 will be an event to remember! Register now to receive updates and book sessions when the schedule is released.

