Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 1: KRAFTON India is fueling the excitement once again for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) players, as it rolls out another wave of rewards in this high-octane Action Game. With the release of new official redeem codes, players can unlock exclusive in-game items like weapon skins, outfits, and more. As BGMI continues to lead the mobile gaming charts, this fresh drop keeps the adrenaline high, and the player base fully engaged.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1) DPZBZ9K4KEMAS5TX
2) DPZCZ7RVFND5E3UA
3) DPZDZNCCMF6F3T3B
4) DPZEZR3XSQVE8WHE
5) DPZFZVKA9UCG5GU3
6) DPZGZHMUNCNCHMNC
7) DPZHZNFGBVFCJC6N
8) DPZIZUJ36B76HJUH
9) DPZJZN4C6FDD9EBS
10) DPZKZQCPQANU3MJ4
11) DPZLZUTSTK9CJJPW
12) DPZMZU3F8QMJD9HE
13) DPZNZPKD9F6CARA7
14) DPZOZN4QM898V7BH
15) DPZPZB4DGDJF4QBP
16) DPZQZ8J8VR7KRV43
17) DPZRZDNUMNTVSSD6
18) DPZVZVDKUJHDQ9RR
19) DPZTZ837G6D9N9BU
20) DPZUZBTRXKQHSTWN
21) DPZBAZ88QN7NGQK8
22) DPZBBZBFCPK7TKEK
23) DPZBCZGX5K8FRCHD
24) DPZBDZTUUQPH8SGN
25) DPZBEZUDS8RMSHJ5
26) DPZBFZQ8BFN63KJF
27) DPZBGZWXC5FQH759
28) DPZBHZGJPTJJVXFW
29) DPZBIZRQANAR637T
30) DPZBJZR5HUQK6UDD
31) DPZBKZWME485RNFB
32) DPZBLZRKDGNDMW7N
33) DPZBMZMVB7JGHW4W
34) DPZBNZQP3VD77UR5
35) DPZBOZGXVJJM935P
36) DPZBPZU64WEDFXME
37) DPZBQZFSJDS9NXC5
38) DPZBRZNPT8RPQSUK
39) DPZBVZPUPSSECQ6R
40) DPZBTZC3VBXBJPQU
41) DPZBUZA9WDHNK4Q4
42) DPZCAZPPQ8GKUE94
43) DPZCBZ897B5S5CEP
44) DPZCCZ47TG4NSHCP
45) DPZCDZXD3DDJWHP9
46) DPZCEZRA9EFSM7TR
47) DPZCFZUXWTXB738F
48) DPZCGZ794A8D36KW
49) DPZCHZ7FV87QH8TV
50) DPZCIZH6U7D36QMB
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
-Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
-Step 2: Enter your Character ID
-Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
-Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
-Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
-A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
-A user cannot redeem a code twice
-Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
-If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
-Each user account can redeem only one code per day
-Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
-Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
