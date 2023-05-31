CRED Escapes launches the CRED Summer Escapes Summer Sale, offering members the chance to book luxury stays at up to 60 per cent off with an additional 15 per cent cashback, from May 31st to June 6th

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 31: Summer = vacation, whether it's lounging by the beach, sipping tea while trekking in the mountains or marveling at historical sites. So, if you are also wondering where to head for your much-needed break, look no further than CRED escapes.

CRED escapes - a curated travel platform where CRED members can book luxury and premium stays, is launching an exciting summer campaign - the CRED Summer Escapes Summer Sale.

Enjoy luxurious getaways at unbeatable prices: remember to check CRED escapes from 31st may - 6th June

- The weeklong Summer Sale will be held on CRED from May 31st to June 6th

- Members can book popular properties and stays at up to 60% discounts and added 15% cashback

- Exclusive perks like flight vouchers, free drinks, complimentary transfers, and more.

- Starting at 6pm every day, members can participate in the "Fastest Fingers First" to get additional discounts on select properties. The first 10 members will get to book a two-night stay at stunning destinations like Goa, Coorg, Ooty, Wayanad, at a price of only Rs 2000 per guest.

Adding to the excitement, CRED store will feature a travel friendly collection as part of the Escapes Summer Sale campaign where 1 lucky member gets to buy Mokobara cabin luggage for Rs. 1. The campaign will go live at 6pm for the duration of the sale. How to access: The travel section will appear on the homepage. Members simply need to click on "More" on the homepage and navigate to the travel section.

For those looking to explore member favorites, CRED also presents a selection of highly acclaimed stays. Members can choose from esteemed destinations such as Coorg WelcomHeritage Ayatana, Goa Salcete Beach Resort, Maldives Taj Coral Reef, and Goa Radisson Hotel.

Vishal Tony, CEO and co-founder of Ayatana Hospitality said "Summer holidays in India is the most preferred holiday season amongst Indian families to plan a getaway to beat the heat and enjoy a splendid timeout together. CRED escape's Summer Sale is hence an apt association for us given that we have previously seen an uptick from CRED consumers for our property during the season. We look forward to providing unforgettable experiences to all the CRED members."

This summer, Goa and Coorg continue to be the most sought-after destinations for travelers, offering a perfect blend of pristine beaches and lush green landscapes. Must visit destinations in the Southern part of the country like Coorg, Wayanad, and Pondicherry also remain popular choices, attracting tourists with their natural beauty, serene hill stations, and coastal charm.

CRED escapes, a curated travel platform within the CRED ecosystem, is the ultimate destination for members seeking exclusive privileges and exceptional stays across 50+ domestic and international locations. With a focus on premium properties, CRED Select offers handpicked curation, ensuring that members have access to top-notch accommodations and unforgettable experiences.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to experience luxury travel like never before. Mark your calendars and visit the CRED escapes to book your dream vacation during the Summer Escapes Summer Sale.

