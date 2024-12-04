VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Beauty Garage Professional, a true made-in-India brand reinventing the hair care industry, continues to assert its dominance in the Indian salon industry with stellar product performance across its diverse portfolio. From April to October 2024, the company recorded remarkable sales figures, with the K9 range emerging as the top-performing product nationwide, reflecting its unwavering popularity among salons and professionals.

The National Product Performance Highlights for April-October 2024 were as follows with K9 Range emerging as the undisputed leader with 44% of total sales followed by the Shea Range as a strong contender, contributing 22% to overall sales. Botoliss has captured a significant share with 15%. Recently launched ScalpSense has begun to mark its presence with 6%, reinforcing its niche appeal.

The sales performance of Beauty Garage Professional products highlights significant product-wise and zone-wise trends. Nationally, the K9 range followed by the Shea range and then Botoliss have showcased their widespread popularity. Zone-wise, K9 remained the top choice across all regions, with its highest contribution in the East Zone at 52%. The Shea range followed consistently, ranging from 13% in the East to 27% in the West Zone, while Botoliss showed strong demand in the South at 21%. This comparative analysis underscores the brand's ability to cater to diverse market needs.

Speaking about the performance, Mahesh Ravaria, Co-founder and CEO, Beauty Garage Professional, said, "The exceptional performance of the K9 and Shea ranges underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable haircare solutions. These products resonate with not only our salon partners and hair professionals across zones, but also addresses their specific needs thereby elevating salon experiences for customers. Our sustained investment in R&D and collaboration with salon professionals continues to drive these outstanding results."

Mahesh further added that' "The analysis of product and hair treatment trends across all four zones reveals consistent customer preference for the K9 range, which emerged as the top choice nationwide, with the highest contribution in the East Zone and equally strong performance in the South and North Zones. The Shea range, a close contender, displayed strong appeal in the West Zone but relatively lower traction in the East. Botoliss found significant demand in the South Zone indicating a growing preference for advanced treatments in this region, while its performance in the East Zone suggests scope for market penetration. Products like ScalpSense maintained a steady presence across zones which indicates potential for targeted promotion. These trends underscores the importance of region-specific strategies to cater to diverse customer preferences and enhance market penetration for specialized treatments."

The national product performance reflects distinct customer preferences across zones. In the West, the K9 range dominated with 35% of sales, followed by Shea at 27%, Botoliss at 15%, and ScalpSense at 6%. In the East Zone, the K9 range achieved an impressive 52%. However, Shea sales were at 13%, compared to its strong performance in the West. Just like Botoliss (10%), ScalpSense (5%) indicates room for growth in the East compared to their stronger performance in the West.

The South Zone reaffirmed its strong preference for the K9 range, which accounted for 45% of sales, followed by Shea at 25%, Botoliss at 21%, and ScalpSense at 6%. Similarly, in the North Zone, the K9 range also led with 45%, while other products showed a slightly different contribution: Shea at 22%, Botoliss at 17%, and ScalpSense at 6%. This regional analysis underscores product performance trends and identifies opportunities for targeted market strategies.

The diverse product range of Beauty Garage Professional highlights the varied hair treatment preferences and needs across customer segments. K9 Range (Top Performer) represents core hair care solutions favored for their versatility and effectiveness. Its dominance across all zones indicates a strong preference for high-performance treatments suitable for all hair types. Shea Range targets nourishment and hydration, appealing to customers seeking solutions for dry or damaged hair. Its significant performance in regions like the West suggests a higher demand for moisturizing and repair-focused treatments. Botoliss, the pioneering hair botox treatment is designed to rejuvenate and smooth hair, reducing frizz and repairing damage for a sleek, youthful look. It focuses on smoothing and frizz control, ideal for customers looking for sleek, and manageable hair. Strong adoption in the South indicates demand for advanced hair treatments in humid climates.

ScalpSense addresses scalp health, including dandruff control and rejuvenation, appealing to customers prioritizing holistic care. Consistent sales across zones suggest a niche but steady demand for scalp-focused treatments.

This broad range of products showcases the brand's ability to cater to a wide spectrum of hair care needs, from essential maintenance and nourishment to advanced smooth, and scalp-focused treatments, highlighting the evolving preferences of customers across regions. With such promising trends, Beauty Garage Professional aims to further strengthen its product portfolio, expand its market presence, and introduce more innovative solutions that cater to the evolving demands of salon professionals and their clients.

About Beauty Garage Professional

Beauty Garage Professional is transforming a multi-million dollar Hair Care Sector and reinventing hair and scalp health with groundbreaking products and a top-notch distribution network. It's a truly Made in India success story with the only Indian company manufacturing products and introducing innovative treatments such as Hair Botox. With a dedicated team engaged in continuous product research and technology exploration, the company has a remarkable growth story in the thriving Indian haircare market.

Beauty Garage is a dynamic and influential player in the beauty industry, poised for continued success on both domestic and international fronts led by dynamic founders, Mahesh and Jigar Ravaria who established the company in 2017. The company stands out with a compelling competitive edge in the hair treatment market with strategic expansion plans of establishing a global presence with a focus on key regions such as the Middle East and the United States. The company's strong network comprises over 100 distributors, supported by a dedicated team of 150 field Professionals, including both sales and technicians.

Beauty Garage Professional is at the forefront of innovation, delivering high-end quality products worldwide. Its worldwide distribution and FDA approval positions it as a winning player in the market revolutionising the Indian Salon Industry with flawless rich hair care products. The remarkable R&D teams are tirelessly working to develop innovative products for hair care and treatment.

The company's primary focus is on reinventing hair care, and collaborating with hairdressers to develop solutions and services at the forefront of the industry. With the core ethos centered around a profound love for hair, the company aims to provide comprehensive hair care solutions that repair and restyle hair post-treatment damage. At Beauty Garage Professional, the absolute dedication to the art of hair care shines through, empowering Professionals and customers alike to achieve their hair goals with confidence and flair.

Today, Beauty Garage Professional showcases a diverse collection of 100+ SKUs and six distinctive series, including K9 Botoplexx, Botoliss, Botosmart, Shea, Shea Curls, and ScalpSense using the high-end, advanced technology to create all the products designed to satisfy the customers. The safest ingredients are curated and treated in the safest environment to obtain the best results. With strong partnerships with salons across India, Beauty Garage

caters to the rising beauty consciousness as people are investing more in hair & scalp care, and solutions to enhance their appearance and wellbeing.

Website: https://beautygarage.com/about-us/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

