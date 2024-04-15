Experience the Shea Collagen Hair Filler from Beauty Garage Professional. It Repairs Bleached Hair, And Enhances Hair Health With 18-MEA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Beauty Garage Professional, a true made-in-India brand reinventing the hair care industry, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking innovation in hair care with the unveiling of the Beauty Garage Shea Collagen Hair Filler Treatment.

This innovative treatment sets a new standard in hair rejuvenation by instantly replenishing 18-MEA within hair strands. Infused with potent ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen, this treatment serves as a transformative elixir, effectively eliminating 100 per cent of frizz while leaving hair irresistibly soft and brilliantly shiny.

Conventional chemical treatments, like bleaching, often result in hair feeling rough, dry, and frizzy. However, with the introduction of the Beauty Garage Shea Collagen Hair Filler Treatment, hair can swiftly regain its natural beauty. Additionally, this treatment enhances hair elasticity, ensuring locks remain resilient and vibrant.

Mahesh Ravaria, Founder and CEO of Beauty Garage Professional said, "This product represents our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the hair care industry with potent, natural ingredients. Our mission has always been to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty, and with this groundbreaking treatment, we're setting a new standard for hair rejuvenation."

The key ingredients of this remarkable product include:

* Hyaluronic Acid: Provides crucial hydration and moisture, safeguarding the integrity of the lipid layer, including 18-MEA, to shield against damage.

* Hydrolyzed Collagen: Reinforces and fortifies hair, reducing breakage and preserving the 18-MEA layer.

* Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil (Argan Oil): Abundant in fatty acids and vitamin E, Argan Oil moisturizes and nourishes hair, bolstering lipid layer integrity.

* Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter): An opulent moisturizer that nurtures and softens hair, fostering hydration and shine.

* Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E): Delivers antioxidant benefits, safeguarding hair from environmental damage and supporting lipid layer integrity.

* Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein: Strengthens and nourishes hair, assisting in damage repair and prevention of breakage.

This product boasts numerous benefits, including improved hair strength, enhanced texture and elasticity, deep hydration, and moisture. Formulated with natural extracts, it offers a comprehensive solution for hair care needs.

Beauty Garage Professional is transforming a multi-million dollar Hair Care Sector and reinventing hair and scalp health with groundbreaking products and a top-notch distribution network. It's a truly Made in India success story with the only Indian company manufacturing products and introducing innovative treatments such as Hair Botox. With a dedicated team engaged in continuous product research and technology exploration, the company has a remarkable growth story in the thriving Indian haircare market.

Beauty Garage is a dynamic and influential player in the beauty industry, poised for continued success on both domestic and international fronts led by dynamic founders, Mahesh and Jigar Ravaria who established the company in 2017. The company stands out with a compelling competitive edge in the hair treatment market with strategic expansion plans of establishing a global presence with a focus on key regions such as the Middle East and the United States. The company's strong network comprises over 100 distributors, supported by a dedicated team of 150 field Professionals, including both sales and technicians.

Beauty Garage Professional is at the forefront of innovation, delivering high-end quality products in more than 32 countries. Its worldwide distribution and FDA approval positions it as a winning player in the market revolutionising the Indian Salon Industry with flawless rich hair care products. The remarkable R&D teams are tirelessly working to develop innovative products for hair care and treatment.

The company's primary focus is on reinventing hair care, and collaborating with hairdressers to develop solutions and services at the forefront of the industry. With the core ethos centered around a profound love for hair, the company aims to provide comprehensive hair care solutions that repair and restyle hair post-treatment damage. At Beauty Garage Professional, the absolute dedication to the art of hair care shines through, empowering Professionals and customers alike to achieve their hair goals with confidence and flair.

Today, Beauty Garage Professional showcases a diverse collection of 100+ SKUs and six distinctive series, including K9 Botoplexx, Botoliss, Botosmart, Shea, Shea Curls, and ScalpSense using the high-end, advanced technology to create all the products designed to satisfy the customers. The safest ingredients are curated and treated in the safest environment to obtain the best results. With strong partnerships with salons across India, Beauty Garage caters to the rising beauty consciousness as people are investing more in hair & scalp care, and solutions to enhance their appearance and wellbeing.

Website: https://beautygarage.com/about-us/

