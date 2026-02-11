Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday laid a foundation stone of the Hariyakhedi Water Augmentation Project, being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,133.67 crore to ensure adequate drinking water supply for upcoming Simhastha-2028.

Simhastha is a Hindu religious fest held every 12 years in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. It is also known as the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh and the previous Simhastha was held in 2016.

CM Yadav also inaugurated and performed bhoomi-pujan of 11 development works worth approximately Rs 47.23 crore on the occasion, according to an official release.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "With the blessings of Mokshadayini Maa Shipra, Ujjain is now preparing for Simhastha-2028. With the blessings of Lord Mahakal, the Bhoomi-Pujan of the Hariyakhedi Water Augmentation Project, being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,133.67 crore for the preparations of Simhastha, has been performed. This project will ensure the availability of pure drinking water for devotees and citizens during Simhastha-2028, while also guaranteeing long-term water supply to every household in the city. The efficient management of Simhastha in Ujjain will enhance the pride of the entire state."

The Chief Minister also announced that a Dhanvantari Institute of Ayurveda would be established in Ujjain. Through Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi, a major initiative for Ayurveda education and treatment would soon be announced.

CM Yadav appreciated Akashvani Ujjain for broadcasting programmes related to Baba Mahakal and said it is a matter of pride that local youth are showcasing their talent through Akashvani. News related to Simhastha will also reach the masses through this medium.

He added that during Simhastha-2028, devotees across the world will visit Ujjain, and the State Government is completing all preparations in a timely manner. Ujjain is the city of Baba Mahakal and Samrat Vikramaditya. Under the leadership of PM Modi, extensive development works are underway to strengthen basic infrastructure.

During Simhastha, nearly 5 crore devotees will be able to take a holy dip at the ghats of the Kshipra River. One small and one large bridge are being constructed near Ramghat. A grand Geeta Bhavan will be inaugurated in March next month, and Bhoomi-Pujan of the Ujjain-Indore four-lane road will also be performed soon. Ujjain will also be part of the metropolitan city network. These works will prove to be milestones in the city's development, the CM said. (ANI)

