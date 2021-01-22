Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 22 (ANI/Digpu): Beauty Palace which is India's leading retail brand for all beauty & cosmetic needs and salon/spa professional products in Mumbai is gearing up for a strong rebound with its flagship beauty event - Salon Fest and will be hosting itfrom 25th - 30th January, 2021.

Beauty Palace, will officially flag off the festive season with the fourth edition of its Salon Fest, from January 25th to the 30th, however, for the first time ever, the sale will also be hosted online with its online partnerSalontrix.com which has partnered with Salon Fest and will be presenting a curated section of beauty and cosmetic and salon/spa professional products on the online front -across Pan India.

Customers will be able to avail massive offers upto 60 per cent off on all their favorite beauty and cosmetic brands and salon/spa professional products.

Commenting on the event, Rayed Merchant, Director, Beauty Palace said, "Salon Fest has become one of India's most awaited sale event for the salon and spa industry as well as for our B2C customers. This year marks the fourth edition of Salon Fest and we are focused on making it the biggest and best one yet. The event of Salon Fest is an understanding of the customers trust and reach that Beauty Palace has in India."

He added, "We are following all the protocols of Covid-19 and ensuring safety of our customers across our retail stores during the fest, hence we have got our online partner - Salontrix.com which will also host these similar offers across Pan India for all our customers. Thanks to the months of preparation with our brand partners we are able to create unique offerings for our customers. Considering the sale will feature fantastic deals across 30,000+ of products in all categories from over 6000+ brands, our aim is to give our consumers nothing less than 6 days to shop to their hearts content, hence our tech and logistics teams will ensure a seamless shopping experience online and offline, which truly will delight our customers".

The year 2019 gave a rise to the demands for salon/spa furniture by Beauty Palace after it won the award of 'Best Salon/Spa Furniture Supplier of The Year' which also gave them a power packet impact during Salon Fest and saw consumer's traveling from across cities to Mumbai to be a part of the festival. However due to certain travel restriction, Beauty Palace has ensured that its outstation consumers can avail the same offers & discounts with its online partner Salontrix.com.

The sale includes beauty brands across makeup, skincare, fragrances,hair care, hair tools and accessories, nails, salon and spa furniture and professional tools and accessories, body care and many more. Premium brands like Lakme, Color Bar, Faces, Manish Malhotra, Revolution are offering up to 50 per cent off, while Ikonic, Cadiveu, Biosoft, Depot, Proarte, Lotus, LA Girl, Skin Titan, Shahnaz Hussain, Phy, Plum, Wet n Wild, Gorgeous Girland many new brands on board are participating with unmissable offers.

Apart from the exciting offers, consumers will also be getting a chance to win many exciting prizes - instore, and also win gift hamper in lucky draw system based on their purchases.

Customers can shop across a range of categories during this six-day long shopping festival.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)