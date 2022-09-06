New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has appealed to chartered accountant professionals all over the world to become ambassadors of 'Brand India'.

Goyal was addressing a gathering in San Francisco after launching the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 6 regions in the US, where he congratulated the office bearers of the institute for the work they have been doing in furthering the profession.

Conveying his greetings on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Goyal said that the next 25 years would be a very crucial time for India to grow from strength to strength and occupy an important place in the geopolitical arena.

ICAI also has a crucial role to play in this journey of India, he said, adding that he was looking forward to a time when the institute would have a 100 international offices.

Besides, referring to the 21st World Congress of Accountants which is to be held in Mumbai in November 2022 for the first time in 118 years, Goyal said that it was set to happen when India was at the cusp of the G20 presidency.

It is a recognition of the growing relevance India has in the comity of nations, he added.

Further in his address, touching upon the uncertain inflation scenario in the world today, the minister said that India is one of the most favoured investment destinations and a preferred partner in the world today.

"World leaders are making every effort to expand their engagement and trade with India through bilateral agreements. We have had two successful FTAs with Australia and UAE and we are at an advanced stage of negotiations with the UK and it will possibly be concluded by Diwali," he said.

The minister also spoke of the game-changing economic reforms in India such as GST, insolvency, decriminalisation, and compliance reduction to improve ease of doing business, low corporate tax of new businesses coming to India, removal of dividend distribution taxes and national single window which brought about renewed enthusiasm in India to expand the business and economic activity.

Following are the four calls to action to ICAI and its members worldwide by Piyush Goyal:

* He urged them to present tremendous investment opportunities available in India to their international clients.

* He asked each of the members of ICAI to be ambassadors of brand India and help spread the message of high-quality products at competitive prices that India has to offer. India has expanded exports greatly. We have a vibrant One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and atmanirbharta is at the core of our growth philosophy, he said.

* He asked the members of ICAI all over the world to use made-in-India products whenever possible, especially for gifting. He stressed that the motto of 'sabka prayas' was applicable to every Indian in the world.

* Goyal also called upon Chartered Accountancy firms of India to aspire to develop global partnerships and become international level firms. The legacy of trust, honesty and high standards left behind by our predecessors must always inspire us to do justice to the trust reposed in us by the world, the minister said. (ANI)

