VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14: The Expat Business Council (EBC) hosted its April Networking Event at Aqua, The Park Bangalore, bringing together entrepreneurs, professionals, and members of the diplomatic community for an evening of exchange and connection.

Also Read | 'Your Successful Tenure Serves as Source of Inspiration': Samrat Choudhary Hails Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After Being Elected as Leader of BJP Legislative Party.

The event began with informal networking, allowing participants to engage in conversations and build new professional relationships in a relaxed setting.

There were interactive sessions on "Entry strategies for investments into India for foreign companies"Offering valuable perspectives on navigating the Indian market.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Praises Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' Trailer, Calls Priyadarshan's Horror-Comedy a 'Maaddd Spooky Laugh-Riot' You Can't Resist (View Post).

An interactive "Get-to-Know" session, facilitated by Anna Kuhnt, President of EBC, added a creative and engaging element to the programme. The session encouraged participants to connect in a light and dynamic way, leading to lively interactions and shared moments of laughter.

Floris Moest, Founder of Celsius BI, a 24-year-old entrepreneur, shared his recent experiences on "From the Netherlands to Bengaluru: Why young entrepreneurs choose India." His session provided a fresh and personal viewpoint on opportunities in India.

The event saw the presence of distinguished guests including Honourable Dr. Neeraj Sharma The Honorary Consul General of The Republic of Palau in India , Shabeena Sultana the Honorary Consul of Tunisia in Bengaluru and Kanchi Arora from the German Consulate Bengaluru.

The evening concluded with continued networking. The attendees sharing positive feedback on both the content and the atmosphere

The EBC continues to build a platform for international collaboration and meaningful business connections in Bengaluru.

Through curated networking events, knowledge-sharing sessions, and strategic partnerships with international institutions and diplomatic representations, the council supports both organisations and individuals who are looking to start or grow their business activities in India. With plans to further expand its presence across cities and strengthen its ecosystem, the EBC invites individuals and organisations to be part of its upcoming engagements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)