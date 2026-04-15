NewsVoir

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 15: Mysuru is preparing to host one of its most ambitious entrepreneurship and innovation gatherings as TiE Mysuru presents TiECon Mysuru 2026, scheduled from April 17-19 at JCAC. With over 700 delegates expected from across the country, the conference is being hailed as a defining moment in Mysuru's journey toward becoming a serious hub for startups and industry innovation.

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Over three days, the conference will feature more than 35 plenary sessions and 100+ distinguished speakers, exploring how traditional industries and new-age ventures can collaborate to reimagine growth. The event has already attracted strong global interest, with representatives from Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland confirming their participation to explore partnerships with Mysuru's industry, academia, and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Charter Members from over 10 TiE chapters worldwide will also bring international perspectives and networks to the city.

A highlight of TiECon Mysuru 2026 will be its vibrant startup showcase, featuring 50+ early and growth-stage ventures through curated pitch fests and a dedicated expo. The presence of more than 20 leading investors and venture capital firms--including Nuvama, Chiratae Ventures, Motilal Oswal, Ideaspring Capital, PeerCapital, and BugleRock--underscores the high-quality investment action expected at the event. Complementing this will be a special Industry Pavilion, where 15+ Mysuru-based companies will present globally relevant capabilities across aerospace, precision engineering, digital platforms, and advanced manufacturing.

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The speaker lineup reflects the depth and diversity of leadership converging in Mysuru. Among those addressing the conference are Kumar Vembu, CEO of Zoho; Hon. Minister Priyank Kharge; Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar; historian Vikram Sampath; B. V. Naidu; Sanjeev Gupta; Lakshmikanth Reddy; Sudhanva Dhananjaya; and Pavan Ranga, alongside several eminent industrialists and startup founders. Together, they will share insights on innovation, policy, and collaboration.

Bhaskar Kalale, President of TiE Mysuru, emphasized, that the conference aims to lay the foundation for Mysuru's next phase of entrepreneurial growth. Ram Kevalur, Chairman of TiECon Mysuru 2026, highlighted the role of collaborative efforts with bodies such as CII, ICAI, CFTRI, ICSI and others in strengthening the ecosystem. Industry voices echoed this sentiment, with Pavan Ranga, CEO of Rangsons, stressing the need for deeper collaboration between TiE, KDEM, and local industry, while Sudheer Shankar, Mysuru Cluster Head, KDEM, reiterated the government's commitment to the 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative.

With global participation, strong investor presence, and industry depth, TiECon Mysuru 2026 is poised to catalyze a new phase of growth and firmly position Mysuru as a high-potential hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

About TiE Mysuru TiE Mysuru is part of the global TiE network, dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, funding, incubation, and education. For full information about TiE Mysuru visit www.tiemysuru.org for more information.

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