Berlin [Germany], April 15 (ANI): India and Germany held the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Berlin on Tuesday, during which the two sides formally launched the logo commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, the consultations were co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and State Secretary of the German Foreign Office Geza Andreas von Geyr, during which both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties and explored ways to further deepen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

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Discussions also covered trade and investment, defence and security, technology cooperation, green and sustainable development, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting is especially significant in 2025, as India and Germany mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, building upon their Strategic Partnership, which reached its 25th anniversary.

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Both sides also agreed to expand cooperation in emerging areas such as critical and emerging technologies, industrial collaboration, digital governance, renewable energy, green hydrogen, innovation, and development cooperation in third countries.

The two delegations also exchanged views on major regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The discussions provided an opportunity for both sides to take stock of the current status of bilateral relations and explore avenues for further deepening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. During the Consultations, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of India-Germany bilateral relations, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, green and sustainable development, mobility, and people to people exchanges," the release read.

"They agreed to further deepen and diversify cooperation in areas of contemporary relevance, including critical and emerging technologies, defence, industrial collaboration, digital governance, renewable energy, green hydrogen, innovation, and development cooperation in third countries. The two sides also exchanged views on key regional and global developments including the situation in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict," it added.

As part of the visit, the Foreign Secretary interacted with foreign policy experts, members of parliament, and senior officials from Germany's federal and state governments at the Korber Foundation.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the consultations were held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere and followed the recent visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India in January 2026, which added momentum to bilateral ties.

During the visit, Misri also met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

The visit is expected to further advance ongoing cooperation and pave the way for substantive outcomes at the next India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations later this year.

Foreign Secretary Misri also extended an invitation to State Secretary von Geyr to visit India at a mutually convenient time. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)