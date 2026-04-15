Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the results of the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examinations 2026 on Wednesday, with girl students outperforming boys in both examinations.

In the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination, the overall pass percentage of regular students stood at 76.01 percent, showing an improvement from last year (74.48 percent). Girl students recorded a pass percentage of 79.41 percent, significantly higher than that of boys at 72.39 percent. Out of 6,13,318 regular candidates whose results were declared, 4,66,406 students passed the examination.

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The result of Class 12 reflected girls' dominance, with more female students securing top positions across streams which include Humanities, Science, Commerce, Agriculture and Fine arts. Two girls from Bhopal, Kushi Rai and Chandani Vishwakarma from Commerce stream emerged as state topper in Class 12 exam securing 494 marks out of 500.

In the Humanities group, Shruti Tomar and Akash Ahirwar jointly topped with 489 marks. Similarly, Tulsi Rajawat and Chanchal Kushwah secured first position with 493 marks in Agriculture group, Tanvi Kumavat topped with 492 marks in Science group, Shlok Prajapati stood first in Maths group with 493 marks and Shaistaah Qureshi topped with 485 marks in Fine Arts group.

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District-wise, Jhabua recorded the highest pass percentage at 93.23 percent, followed by Anuppur at 93.40 percent in the Higher Secondary board exam.

Meanwhile, in the High School (Class 10) examination, the overall pass percentage stood at 73.42 percent, registering a slight decline compared to the previous year (76.22 percent). Once again Girls outshone boys in the high school result, with a pass percentage of 77.52 percent, while boys recorded 69.31 percent.

Out of 7,87,595 regular candidates whose results were declared, 5,78,328 students passed the Class 10 examination. Among the passed students, 4,31,464 students secured first division, 1,45,772 students second division and 1092 students passed with third division.

Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district emerged as state topper with securing 499 marks out of 500 in the High School exam. Among the districts, Anuppur topped the state with a pass percentage of 93.85 percent, followed by Alirajpur 92.14 percent.

The board exams for Class 12th began on February 10 and continued till March 7 while the board examinations for Class 10th began from February 13 and concluded on March 6. All the examinations were conducted in one shift from 9 am to 12 noon. (ANI)

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