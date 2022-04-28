Best Group commences the construction of its most ambitious project - Bestfield

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Best Group, a progressive real estate development company with business interest in retail, commercial and residential development in Delhi NCR, announced the commencement of construction of one its most ambitious project 'Bestfield' at Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), North Delhi.

The project has three buildings with commercial, retail and entertainment spaces which are first-of-its-kind experience for the catchment area and is unbridled potential for a premium office space, retail and entertainment destination.

Best Group has an outstanding 30 years of real estate investment, development and management experience, it has an unparalleled scale of delivery and an unmatched track record of customer-centric service excellence in the Delhi-NCR region.

Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) is a fast-growing commercial hub situated in North Delhi. Spreading across 75 acres, it receives 150,000 visitors per day to its 50+ commercial buildings. The place is well connected to the Metro rail network. With numerous office spaces and conglomerate offices, the flyover nearby makes the hub easily accessible for everyone around.

On the occasion, Harjeet Singh Arora, Managing Director, Best Group of Companies, said, "Delhi has very few land parcels left and with the infrastructural developments, Netaji Subhash Place in North Delhi is emerging as one of the most sought after place. When it comes to the commercial, retail or entertainment destination, there is a dearth of quality infrastructural development in the vicinity. We will develop 5.5 lakh sq. ft. of office space and 4 lakh sq. ft. of retail space. This will be the biggest and epitome of infrastructural development with ample open space. We believe this project will be a landmark in the overall socio-economic development of the area and break new ground as the business environment of the future."

Bestfield will be a jewel in North Delhi's real estate crown and is all set to revolutionize the way - work, play and entertainment in one place. The project will have a 550,000 sq. ft. office space area, 400,000 sq. ft. area for retailing, dining & entertainment, a waterfront of approx 50,000 sq. ft. and parking for 1500 cars which is massive in the place.

Best Group of Companies is a conglomerate of 10 companies with multiple success stories of delivering numerous commercial and residential real estate projects in the Delhi-NCR region past three decades.

Best Group has already delivered 1.5 million sq. ft. of commercial area and 500,000 sq. ft. of the residential area. Best Plaza, SG Shopping Mall, Best Arcade, Best Star Mall, Best Mega Mall, Best Business Park, Pearls Best Heights I & II, Best Sky Tower and Best Residency & Best Paradise are delivered by the group.

