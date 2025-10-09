PNN

New Delhi [India], October 9: Today smartphones are more than just calling devices - they are your camera, gaming console, entertainment source, and productivity tool - all rolled into one. Thankfully, you no longer need to spend a fortune to enjoy a premium smartphone experience. In 2025, several smartphones under Rs. 25,000 offer flagship-level performance, stunning displays, 5G connectivity, and capable cameras, all without burning a hole in your pocket.

Whether you are a student, professional, gamer, or just someone looking to upgrade without breaking the bank, the mid-range smartphone market has something for you. With plenty of options available, finding the best mobile under Rs. 25,000 that meets your needs has never been easier. And with Easy EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, available at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities, owning a powerful smartphone is now simpler and more affordable. You can avail of a pre-approved loan from Bajaj Finserv to buy your desired device and repay the amount across a flexible tenure.

With several top-notch brands in the market, one is spoilt for choice when it comes to buying a feature-rich smartphone. Here's a detailed look at some of the best smartphones under Rs. 25,000 in India this year.

Top smartphones under Rs. 25,000 in 2025Here is a curated list of smartphones that deliver on performance, camera, design, and value -- all priced under Rs. 25,000. From powerhouse processors to fluid AMOLED displays, these devices rival even flagship phones in many areas.

1. iQOO Z9 5G

Price: Rs. 19,999 onwardsEMI starting from: Rs. 1,749/month

If you are looking for a device that excels in performance, the iQOO Z9 5G is hard to beat. With its Dimensity 7200 processor, AMOLED display, and a 64MP OIS camera, it ensures fluid performance, whether you are into heavy gaming or streaming videos in HD. The 64MP OIS camera also means sharper, steadier shots for your social media. This phone is built keeping in mind a modern-day user who consumes and creates a lot of content.

2. Redmi Note 13 5G

Price: Rs. 17,999 onwardsEMI starting from: Rs. 1,583/month

A reliable all-rounder from Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 13 5G offers 5G connectivity, a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, and strong battery life. Scrolling and streaming is butter-smooth on this device. This phone is ideal for binge-watchers and social media enthusiasts.

3. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G

Price: Rs. 18,999 onwardsEMI starting from: Rs. 1,599/month

If camera quality is your top priority, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is a mid-range gem. Featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED panel, it captures stunning details even in low light, making it a perfect pick for mobile photography lovers and content creators.

4. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Price: Rs. 12,999 onwardsEMI starting from: Rs. 1,166/month

Samsung brings strong software support and reliability to the table. The Galaxy M14 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones in India and comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which needs very minimal time to charge up, keeping you connected all day long. This is a practical choice for professionals.

5. Motorola G73 5G

Price: Rs. 15,999 onwardsEMI starting from: Rs. 1,416/month

Looking for a near-stock Android experience with no bloatware? The Moto G73 5G delivers clean software, a capable processor, and stereo speakers--making it ideal for productivity and media consumption.

How to shop for a phone under Rs. 25,000 on Easy EMIsBringing home your next smartphone has never been easier or more affordable, thanks to Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv. Here's how you can own one of the best mid-range phones under Rs. 25,000:

1. Visit any Bajaj Finserv partner store.

2. Pick your preferred smartphone model.

3. Get instant financing with pre-approved limits of up to Rs. 5 lakh.

4. Choose a repayment plan from 3 to 60 months.

5. Enjoy zero down payment options on select models.

Pro tip: Use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator

Do you want to maximise your savings while upgrading to the latest smartphone? The Maha Bachat Savings Calculator from Bajaj Finserv is your smart shopping companion. It combines all available brand deals, partner store discounts, and EMI offers to give you an estimate of total savings on your purchase.

Conclusion

Choosing the best smartphone under Rs. 25,000 doesn't mean settling for less. Today's mid-range segment offers exceptional value--from 5G connectivity to flagship-grade cameras and AMOLED displays. Whether you go with the performance-centric iQOO Z9, the photography-forward Realme Narzo 70 Pro, a reliable Nokia mobile phone, or the clean Android Moto G73, there's a phone that fits your style, usage, and budget.

And with financing options from Bajaj Finserv, you can shop for your favourite phone on Easy EMIs and repay the amount over a convenient and flexible tenure.

