New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday claimed that the Modi government is "clearly afraid" of a discussion in both Houses of the Parliament on the situation in West Asia and its impact on India.

"The Opposition is demanding a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia and its impacts on India. But the Modi Govt is adamantly refusing to allow such a debate. It is clearly afraid. Its foreign policy already stands brutally exposed," the Congress MP said on social media.

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https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/2031957603786637510?s=20

The Opposition has been pushing for a discussion on West Asia in Parliament

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Led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders continued their protests in the Parliament premises over the reports of nationwide shortage of LPG gas cylinders on Thursday.

The INDIA bloc leaders have sought a discussion on the reported shortage of LPG amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The LPG shortage has hit many parts of the country.

Restaurants have switched to induction cooking to keep things running in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal due to the global impact of the Military escalation in the Middle East, as Iran continues to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Inductions are being used at Sagar Gaire Fast Food here instead of the traditional cooking methods to keep going. Dolraj Gaire, owner of the food outlet, told ANI that they are coping with the situation and have completed most of their work and are expecting to wrap up the rest soon.

"... We are trying to make it work in induction. We have already done 60% of our work in induction, and the remaining 10-20% will be solved in a couple of days once we get induction... Our entire commercial production is in induction... Our chefs and executives are all engaged..."

Meanwhile, the Centre said Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers.

The government said that for non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)