BGMI Unlocks a New Era of Player Rewards with Official Redeem Codes Rollout

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 25: KRAFTON India is thrilled to announce, for the first time ever, that BATTLEGROUND MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) is now offering official redeem codes to players across the country - a major step forward in enhancing the in-game experience for Indian players. This initiative underscores KRAFTON's ongoing commitment to enhancing player engagement and delivering immersive gaming experiences.

These redeem codes offer players an exciting way to personalize their gameplay experience by unlocking a wide range of exclusive in-game rewards such as skins, outfits, and weapon upgrades. In particular, the inclusion of high-value Pink and Purple grade items allows players to elevate their customisation options and truly stand out in the BGMI's online multiplayer universe.

Thrilled about launching the Redeem Code activity, Minu Lee, Head of Publishing, KRAFTON India, said, "BGMI has been at the heart of India's mobile gaming revolution, and we're humbled by the incredible love and support of our 200 million-strong community. Every milestone we achieve is because of our fans -- they're the real MVPs. As a fan-first brand, we constantly listen, adapt, and deliver experiences that they truly want. With the launch of redeem codes, we're giving back to the community that has given us everything."

BGMI players can redeem codes starting from 0:00 Hrs of 22nd April to 23:59 Hrs of 6th June 2025, only via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem. To avoid scams or phishing attempts, players are advised to use only official KRAFTON communication channels.

Redeem Codes:

1.CDZBZ4SRUQRG

2.CDZCZ8H8T9RF

3.CDZDZ7HBMPEV

4.CDZEZ8NRSQRG

5.CDZFZTTFTEHJ

6.CDZGZP5GG66Q

7.CDZHZ4AN8AVF

8.CDZIZX3NJE8X

9.CDZJZFPVQ3WE

10.CDZKZWPAF893

11.CDZLZCJPH87N

12.CDZMZDK77SS9

13.CEZBZCPW8M94

14.CEZCZJU8XXRT

15.CEZDZAHJQHMQ

16.CEZEZDMXF54K

17.CEZFZWNNPGEK

18.CEZGZGFDDAJW

19.CEZHZXUBGS3X

20.CEZIZGT9JT49

21.CEZJZDJFXDTC

22.CEZKZ5MK56ET

23.CEZLZMRTBV7C

24.CEZMZET9FJV3

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

-Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

