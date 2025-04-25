New Delhi, April 25: Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 launched in global markets. Edge 60 Pro and Edge 60 comes with quad-curved display and advanced moto ai features. These smartphones from Motorola Edge 60 series joins Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 price and specifications are revealed.

The Motorola Edge 60 series brings a premium design with advanced durability features, including IP68/69 ratings for water and dust resistance. The smartphones comes with MIL-STD-810H certification and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i5. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available in PANTONE Shadow, Dazzling Blue, and Sparkling Grape. The Motorola Edge 60 is offered in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Shamrock colours. Realme 14T 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed, Sale Goes Live; Know Everything About New Smartphone of Realme Launched in India.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 feature a 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display with support for Dolby Atmos. Both devices comes with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens, 10MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP front camera. Motorola’s new Photo Enhancement Engine works in combination with moto AI to fine-tune photo details, reduce image noise, and improve overall image quality automatically in Edge 60 Pro.

The Edge 60 Pro also include AI-powered features like the new "Group Shot" mode, which captures multiple frames in a second. The video quality has also been enhanced with AI-based optimisation tools. Motorola Edge 60 is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery and 68W fast charging support. Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

As per reports, the Motorola Edge 60 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, while the Edge 60 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor. Users can choose between 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and storage options include 256GB and 512GB. OPPO A5 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone of OPPO A Series Launched in India.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Price

As per reports, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is priced at USD 799 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, while the Motorola Edge 60 comes at a price of USD 506 for the same configuration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).