New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/SRV): Big Bang Food Tech (BBFT), the fastest growing player in the Indian food market, has signed their 100th location. This magical number consists of outlets of various brands that BBFT owns. With this step, the company is on its way to outpacing well-known brands such as Barista, Cafe Coffee Day, McDonald's, and Biryani by Kilo in terms of expansion rate. As a testament to the team's expert execution, within the month of November, the company opened 11 new outlets, which will soon be built and run on the behalf of their outlet partners under the "Partner Owned, Company Operated" model.

Behind BBFT's robust expansion lies the popular "House of Brands" approach, which the brand has brought to the Indian QSR (quick service restaurant) industry. To achieve its phenomenal operational efficiency, Big Bang Food Tech uses a single operating stack comprising operations, supply logistics, training, and marketing, thus streamlining the process for quick execution

Founded by Abhimanyu Singh Rana (an IIT Delhi graduate, ex restaurateur), Sonia Mohindra (an IHM graduate, renowned hospitality professional), and Sonia Sinha (an ISB graduate, ex Google), the brand's core team has decades of experience in the Indian food sector. Driving the success of the brand are the leading members who bring to the table their domain knowledge, gleaned from having worked with multiple national and international brands. BBFT raised seed funding from VC fund Artha Ventures and super angels including Ashneer Grover (founder of Bharat Pe) and Harsh Jain (founder of Groww).

Owing to the tremendous domain experience of the BBFT team, the band's rapid expansion plan is capitalizing the massive growth in consumption demand in the Tier 1 & 2 cities. While most brands are struggling to cope with the swift volumetric rise in demand, the BBFT team are on their way to set up more outlets. About further expansion, the founder Abhimanyu Singh Rana shared, "There is tremendous demand for outside food in India. All our brands are mass cuisine brands targeted at the middle-class customer." BBFT has already acquired three brands, 20 years old Delhi University favorite 34 Chowringhee Lane, the legendary highway 70 year old dhaba from Ambala - Puran Singh Ka Mashoor Vishal Dhaba and Vinci Da Pizza. They are in the process of acquiring 4 more brands.

With the vision of making good food available to all, the organization is currently focused on expanding its base by acquiring or collaborating with food brands that are famous locally or nationally and scaling them up on the back of BBFT's supply chain and operational strengths.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bigbangfoodtech.com/

