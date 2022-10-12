New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/ATK): Polygon (MATIC) has gained much popularity in the NFT and Metaverse industry, but what does Big Eyes Coin (BIG) bring to the table? The advent of a token like Polygon (MATIC) excited many investors, considering how versatile the coin was. It has secured a permanent seat in the top 20 cryptocurrency list based on market capitalization.

However, the bear market has dealt with top coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), leaving Polygon (MATIC) not far behind. Although the token still holds much potential based on predictions and forecasts, it might not stand a real chance against Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Also Read | Nokia G11 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Monkeyball (MBS) is a Solana-based Play-to-Earn (P2E) token that raised over USD 3 million from various channels when it was launched. The coin had a unique concept and did great as a newbie in the NFT market. However, the coin has lost its initial momentum and is currently struggling to keep up with the crypto market dynamics.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has the upper hand compared to these two coins, thanks to its versatility. Big Eyes introduces a new narrative as a meme coin by creating a buzz around cats rather than dogs. The coin also seeks to build a sustainable community where members can continue to earn from various channels.

Also Read | Passport Verification System of Mumbai Police ‘Hacked’, Three Files Cleared.

Its NFT project might not give the best metaverse vibes, but it's set to truly reward investors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) hopes to create a large. active, engaged community with great momentum. The community rewards will include regular NFT events and giveaways to reward members.

Monkeyball and Polygon Struggle in Bearish Run, But Investors Are Set to Gain Huge Rewards as Big Eyes Raises Presale MomentumMonkeyball (MBS) and Polygon (MATIC) already have a track record of their strengths and weaknesses since launch. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still in its presale stage, so there isn't a concrete indication of how well it will thrive when launched. But, investors can gain some insights from the presale momentum of this coin.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) raised USD 1 million in its first week of launch, and the coin is gearing up for an impressive prelaunch run with almost USD 6.6 million raised so far in its stage four presale. Investors, therefore, stand to gain huge returns when they buy in early and get a share of what is predicted by crypto publications to be the world's next biggest meme coin.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently running a USD 250K giveaway worth of Big Eyes (BIG) tokens to its members. Everyone stands a chance of winning up to USD 250k of BIG tokens once they join the community. The process involves tweeting and following social media accounts. Members must also have at least USD 100 of BIG to win the giveaways.

How to Join the Big Eyes EcosystemThere are no buy or sell taxes and no fees when purchasing this token, so you can rest assured of a low price for the coin. In addition, as early members, you'll be able to participate in many early-stage events, such as bonuses and giveaways.

Members will also be able to access the Big Sushi Crew, a club for NFT holders who would love to get the Big Eyes NFT collectibles. Follow the steps below to join the Big Eyes (BIG) community.

Step 1: Visit the official Big Eyes website (bigeyes.space) and click the "Buy" button at the top right screen corner.

Step 2: Setup your Metamask wallet on your desktop or Trust wallet on mobile devices.

Step 3: Click the "Connect Wallet" button and select the appropriate wallet option.

Step 4: Specify the amount of BIG you want to purchase.

Step 5: Wait for the Presale to end and claim your tokens.

ConclusionBig Eyes Coin (BIG) has done an impressive job raising millions of dollars in its presale stage. Finally, the coin might be on track to become the best meme coins out there. With its NFT project set to launch soon, it might soon give Polygon (MATIC) and Monkeyball (MBS) a run for their money in the NFT world.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)