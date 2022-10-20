New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/ATK): Big Eyes (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency with the capacity to heavily impact the crypto economy, just like The Sandbox (SAND) and Nexo (NEXO).

With the project's dedication to championing a revolution in the cryptocurrency market and encouraging charitable activities, many crypto enthusiasts have been keying into its ecosystem.

The ability of any new cryptocurrency to stir up change in the crypto economy depends on its innovations and appealing offers in the coin market. This article will give insight into how Big Eyes (BIG) could impact the crypto economy like The Sandbox (SAND) and Nexo (NEXO).

Big Eyes Coin - The Meme Coin For Charity

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new meme token geared towards wealth generation for its community and ocean-focused charities. Big Eyes (BIG) plans to add value to the crypto economy through the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem while protecting the world's aquatic ecosystem.

To shift wealth into its community, Big Eyes (BIG) developers are utilizing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to offer viable content and events that will attract crypto enthusiasts/users to its blockchain platform.

Big Eyes Token (BIG) serves as the native currency of the platform. As a meme coin built to support charity, 5 per cent of its total tokens and 1 per cent of NFT tax has been set aside for charity.

Furthermore, Big Eyes (BIG) will reward its community with tokens and NFTs, as it hopes to build a bigger, stronger, more active, and more vibrant community.

The Sandbox - The Virtual Revolution

The Sandbox (SAND) is an Ethereum-based, Proof-Of-Stake (PoS), voxel gaming virtual world that allows users to create, build, monetize and own digital assets. The Sandbox (SAND) utilizes decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a decentralized blockchain gaming platform.

The voxel gaming platform utilizes a "play-to-earn" model, allowing users to become creators and gamers.

The native currency of The Sandbox is SAND. SAND is an ERC-20 utility token that facilitates transactions and rewarding user participation on the platform. SAND also serves as a governance token that users can stake to generate more rewards and benefits.

Furthermore, The Sandbox (SAND) is said to have revolutionized the crypto economy by introducing ASSETS, an ERC-1155 token that is effortlessly sold in the marketplace. Also, LANDS is an ERC-721 token used to represent physical parcels on the Sandbox (SAND) metaverse used by players to host ASSETS and GAMES.

Nexo: A Leading Lending Digital Finance Institution

Nexo (NEXO) is a blockchain-based lending platform that aims to solve the inefficiencies of the lending market through innovative, convenient, and sustainable solutions. The platform seeks to provide users with an efficient means of transferring and managing funds through asset tokenization.

Nexo (NEXO) is built on the Ethereum blockchain with an automated lending system powered by smart contracts and an oracle for managing loans. The platform presents an opportunity for its users to deposit various cryptocurrencies as collaterals for a loan in fiat currency or stablecoin form.

The native currency of the Nexo platform is the NEXO token. BitGo secures the token with an insurance policy of $100 million. Token holders also receive dividends from Nexo's profit.

Also, Nexo (NEXO) offers users several benefits like discounts on accumulated interest on loans with the opportunity to receive interest payments on funds deposited.

The platform also aims to power the global adoption of digital assets and the expansion of the Web3 ecosystem in the crypto economy through funding various NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, and Metaverse projects.

Big Eyes (BIG), with the aid of its community-powered and charity-focused projects, could significantly impact the crypto economy like The Sandbox (SAND) and Nexo (NEXO).

