Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 21: BigBloc Construction Limited, one of the largest manufacturers of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks and ALC Panels in India has reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 72.81 crore Q3FY26, a rise of 28.1% Y-o-Y as compared to revenue of Rs. 56.82 crore reported in Q3FY25. EBITDA for Q3FY26 stood at Rs. 8.06 crore (EBITDA Margin 11.06%), rise of 31.79% as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 6.11 crore (EBITDA Margin 10.75%) during Q3FY25. Consolidated net profit for Q3FY26 was reported at Rs. 48.91 lakh, growth of 220% Y-o-Y as compared to the net profit of Rs. 15.28 lakh

Also Read | Marseille vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST.

* EBITDA in Q3FY26 rise 31.8% Y-o-Y to Rs. 8.06 crore* Net Profit up over 2 fold Y-o-Y to Rs. 48.91 lakh in Q3FY26* During 9MFY26, revenue from operations rise 22.76% Y-o-Y

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Also Read | Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Cute Viral Moment at Davos Sparks Online Buzz During World Economic Forum Appearance (Watch Video).

The consolidated capacity utilization for Q3FY26 was around 67%. Capacity utilization at Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd and BigBloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd for the third quarter of FY26 was 90% and 63% while Siam Cement Bigbloc Construction Technologies Private Ltd was at 51%.

Commenting on company's performance, Mr. Narayan Saboo, Chairman, BigBloc Construction Ltd said, "Company's operational improvement underscores execution strength and business resilience in a challenging environment. The proposed merger between Starbigbloc Building Material and BigBloc Building Elements, coupled with the Indore greenfield AAC facility, enhances scale, competitiveness, and future readiness. Our strategy remains focused on operational excellence, product innovation, strategic expansion, ESG-aligned operations, and consistent long-term value creation for shareholders."

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed company in the AAC Block Space with an installed capacity of 1.3 million cubic meter per annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). Company recently purchased approx. 57,500 sq. mts. of land at Khasra to set up India's largest green field facility for AAC Blocks in Indore, MP. BigBloc Constructions Ltd is among very few companies in AAC industry to generate carbon credits.

StarBigBloc Building Material, a subsidiary of BigBloc Construction Ltd, has secured all key approvals for its Indore project, including TPC, land registration, Gram Panchayat approval, and NA order. With regulatory clearances in place, the Company is set to develop India's largest greenfield AAC blocks manufacturing facility, marking a significant milestone in its expansion plans and strengthening its leadership in sustainable building materials.

For the Nine months ended December 2025, company reported revenue from operations of Rs. 196.48 crore, 22.8% rise Y-o-Y as compared to revenue of Rs. 160.05 crore. EBITDA for nine months of FY26 was reported at Rs. 11.24 crore.

On October 15, 2025, the Boards of both Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd (Transferor company) and Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd (Transferee company) have approved a proposal to merge the companies. This merger aims to fuel strategic growth, boost operational efficiency and enhance stakeholder value.

Diversifying its product portfolio, the company has entered the construction chemicals segment through its Umargaon facility, manufacturing Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives - tapping into high-growth markets within the building materials industry.

The Company has launched its ESG Profile on ESG World, reaffirming its commitment to global sustainability standards, transparency, and responsible business practices. The profile, accessible through the Sustainability section of the Company's website, enables investors, analysts, ESG rating agencies, and financial institutions to track performance across key ESG metrics aligned with global frameworks.

On the sustainability front, the total installed solar power capacity across BigBloc and its subsidiaries now stands at 2,375 kW. With this initiative, the Company is now meeting approximately 22% of its power requirements through renewable energy, thereby aligning operations with its long-term ESG goals.

About BigBloc Construction:

Incorporated in 2015, BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed AAC block manufacturer in India, with a 1.3 million CBM annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The company, which markets its products under the 'NXTBLOC' brand, is one of the few in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits. With over 2,000 completed projects and 1,500+ in the pipeline, The company's clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, DB Realty, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Tata Projects, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L&T, Sunteck, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd, DY Patil, Taj Hotels, Godrej Properties, Torrent Pharma, GAIL among others.

For more details, please visit: www.bigbloc.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)