Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): A 15-year-old student was murdered Monday night in Karnataka's Shivamogga after a 'cricket match-related argument' broke out between a group in the area, District Superintendent of Police Nikhil B said on Tuesday.

"It is suspected that an argument broke out during a cricket match held two days before the incident, and the same enmity ended in the murder," the DSP said.

Also Read | UAE School Calendar: Academic Calendar for Public and Private Schools for Next Three Years Released, Check Full Schedule Here.

The District SP said that seven people have already been detained in this case, and the accused will be subjected to a marijuana test. A special investigation team has been formed for a comprehensive investigation of the case, and an investigation is also underway into the drug menace in the area.

He informed that additional police forces will be deployed and steps will be taken to open a sub-police station for the security of the locals.

Also Read | UPSC CSE 2026: UPSC Extends Civil Services Examination Registration Deadline Till February 27, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the family of the deceased Sanket.

Prabhulinga Kavalikatte said that on behalf of the government, Rs 10 lakh will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh from the Education Department.

The District Magistrate said that compensation will also be given to the injured Girish.

A case has been registered under the Atrocities Act in this case, and officials said that awareness programs against drugs will be further strengthened in the area.

Protests erupted as Sanket's body was brought back to the locality after post-mortem, with deployment of additional police force to maintain law and order in the area. Residents demanded swift action, compensation and establishment of a police outpost. Shivamogga MLA SN Channabasappa and former minister KS Eshwarappa visited the site, raising concerns over alleged police inaction and possible drug involvement in the crime. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)