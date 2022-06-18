Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Participants can trade on Binomo for ekhtra income and to win brand-new smartphones.

From June 16 to 29 Binomo will be hosting an iTrade contest. The event takes place in two stages. First one runs from 16 to 22 June. And the second stage is from 23 to 29 June. The first stage winners will be selected on June 23 and on July 1 of the second one. The total number of winners in the iTrade is 6 (six) people. The organizer notifies the winners using the contact details provided in the personal account on the Binomo platform. All users who registered in June are automatically participating in the iTrade contest. To participate in iTrade, users need to switch to a real Binomo account. The conditions of the iTrade contest are to make 15 trades per day on a real account with a minimum amount of each trade of 300 INR /USD 5/ 5 Euro Making 15 trades every day for a week will maximize the chances of winning an iPhone 13. Traders can participate in either one stage or two at once to increase their possibilities.More information can be found on the iTrade contest page.

Also Read | IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)