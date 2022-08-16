Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BinoTour contest is a $16.000 total prize pool international trading contest with dream prizes. For three weeks, from August 15 to 31, 4 Apple prizes, and 1 extra prize. The trip to the dream destination equals $9000. Contestants will gain tickets by trading on a real account and checking their position on the leaderboard. The more tickets they get means more chances to win.

Participation is absolutely free. To join, traders should make the first deposit and make trades on their real accounts. BinoTour has a ticket system. Each participant will get 1 ticket for 11500 INR ($147) total trading amount per day. 1 day - 1 ticket. The more tickets mean the higher chances of winning in the competition. BinoTour is a 2-weeks trading competition with prizes each week, including a final extra giveaway. Participants can join the part they want. Also, they can take part in both weeks to increase the chances of winning in one of three raffles or even all of them. The first week is a period from August 15 to 21THREE iPhone 13 will be raffled at the end of this lap until August 22-24.Rules are the same: participants need to make trades on a real account with a 11500 INR ($147) total trading amount daily to get tickets. The second week is a period from August 22 to 28TWO Macbooks Pro 13 will be raffled at the end of this part until August 29-31.Rules are still the same. Correct trading forecasts mean tickets. Each ticket is a chance to win The Final giveawayAt the end of the promo, a SUPER PRIZE will be raffled, a dream trip worth $9,000All tickets collected during the whole BinoTour participate in this part.The final prize will be raffled off by September 1-3.

The winners will be chosen automatically with a randomizer.

More details are on the BinoTour website or the Binomo trading platform.

