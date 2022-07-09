Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI/PNN): After a stellar entry into the home bedding segment with the launch of Hill & Glade earlier this year, Birla Century's home division has announced the launch of Virasat - a collection that aims to celebrate textiles and crafts of India.

Inspired by the artistic culture and rich legacy of Indian textiles, Birla Century, a division of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd aims to foray into the international markets with Virasat and is excited to add this premium concept its growing home furnishing segment which represents Indian ethnic trends, regional colour palettes, and innovative artistry of the country.

Unveiling the collection at a high-profile distributor meet, RK Dalmia, Sr President and Wholetime Director shared the company's vision to highlight the country's ethnic uniqueness and take pride of Indian artistry to the world. "Virasat gets its inspiration from India's handcrafting strengths and is a tribute to the genius artistry of our master weavers and Indian artisans. We are working hand-in-hand with Artisans from across the country and believe that the power and potential of this thriving and creative workforce is rare and makes India a 'manufacturing hub of artistry' that needs to be shared the world."

With the festive buying season just around the corner, the company believes this was the perfect time to launch a collection that celebrates India's festivities, its cultures, and art and crafts. These bedsheets will be a significant representation of India's royal culture and are designed to the highest Birla standards. The uniqueness in the Virasat collection is that every design will have wonderful story and sentiment behind it, of the culture it represents.

The launch collection covers three distinct themes representing the royal heritage of Rajasthan: Nilakshi; Karigari from the Rann of Kutch and the historic significance of henna: Mehak that paints a beautiful memory in every Indian household. With Nilakshi, Virasat brings the enchanting city of Jaipur's art of blue pottery and combines it with textiles to create bedding art pieces that reflect the comfort, serenity and elegance that the pink city is celebrated for. With Karigari of Kutch, Birla Century's Virasat gives an ethic touch to exclusively crafted bedsheets with the signature effect of colourful embroideries with mirrors, figurines and designs influenced by the city; while its Mehak Mehendi collection brings the sacred power of mehendi designs in home textiles with intricate patterned bed-sheets.

Speaking at the launch of Virasat in Mumbai, Ashish Mehrishi, CMO (Home Textiles and Apparel Fabrics), Birla Century added: "Birla Century is committed to bringing innovations in the home-living sector. We strongly believe in our purpose of celebrating Indian artisans along with Birla's momentous journey in the country by merging our quality offerings from Birla Century with the ethnic diversity of the country. Indian consumers lean on design intricacies and want a sense of belonging to the cultures they represent. With our extensive network of distributors spread across India and overseas, the goal is to ensure every consumer carries a piece of India as 'Virasat' wherever they go. It surely is a collection like no other!"

Altogether, Virasat presents over 250 ethnic designs keeping the contemporary Indian consumer in mind while also making it the perfect launchpad for International markets where consumers are enchanted by India's regal arts. The Virasat Collection looks to offer its consumers a selection of three more unique themes next season that will expand its ethnic home bedding section. The collection brings a special range of festive packaging that makes it novel for both Indian and global buyers. "Virasat represents the Birla Legacy, a legacy that we have inherited from the generational art forms and remarkable crafts of the country and aim to take this to the world," concluded Mehrishi.

Birla Century is a Division of Century Textiles & Industries Limited in 2009 incorporated a state-of-the-art, vertically integrated plant, (A Division of CTIL) was set up at Jhagadia, Bharuch processing 41 million meters annually. Birla Century produces a wide range of premium textiles, from bottom weights & suiting to finer fabrics, household linen etc, curated with innovation, function, and sustainability. Birla Century's USP is the customization we offer to our clients in terms of the weave, design and texture of products. We have an extensive network of distributors and dealers in India and abroad. Our focus is on making products of excellent and consistent quality sustainably; and thereby adding value by offering a variety of weaves, designs and finishes innovating continuously. Our goal at each step is to make sure that we deliver the best we can to our customers who instil their trust on Birla and it's legacy and simultaneously make sure to add value to the industry of textiles with whatever capacity we can.

Every product from Birla Century is curated with innovation and sustainability, with a strong customer-centric approach that never compromises on quality. The organization has a zero-compromise approach which means every process is supported with state-of-the-art machinery which has been sourced from the best manufacturers around the world.

