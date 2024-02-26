PNN

New Delhi [India], February 26: Favfairs hosted the BizzOp Startup Expo & Summit 2024 alongside the Excellency Iconic Awards at Eros Hotel, showcasing India's burgeoning startup ecosystem and fostering a culture of innovation.

The event, organised by Favfairs founder Arun Gee and Director Ashu Saini, aimed to connect budding entrepreneurs with potential investors, providing a platform for live pitching, exhibitions, and recognition through prestigious awards. Renowned actress and politician, Poonam Dhillon, graced the occasion as the chief guest, joined by esteemed dignitaries including Madan Lal MLA Kasturba Nagar, Praveen Kumar MLA Jangpura, and Subhash Malhotra, former councillor Jangpura, among others.

Startups and investors from across the nation converged at the summit, engaging in fruitful discussions and networking opportunities.

Excellency Iconic Awards 2024 honored exemplary contributions within the startup community and professionals from Health, education, business, legal services, tourism, author, rural development, designers and artist by Actress and politician Poonam Dhillon.

The event also featured exhibition stalls, showcasing innovative products and services from companies like Havandexa and Kennies further accentuating India's entrepreneurial prowess.

As India continues to embrace its startup culture, initiatives like the BizzOpp Startup Expo & Summit will play a pivotal role in nurturing and propelling the nation's entrepreneurial landscape forward.

