New Delhi [India], November 1: BKJ Airports, one of India's fastest-growing airport management and ground handling companies, marked a significant presence at the Aviation India and South Asia Summit & Exhibition 2025, held at JW Marriott, New Delhi - Aerocity. The prestigious event brought together prominent leaders and stakeholders from across the aviation ecosystem to deliberate on the future of airport infrastructure, air traffic management, and ground services in India.

Representing BKJ Airports, Mr. Mohit Jajoo, CEO & Executive Director, participated as a distinguished panellist in the Infrastructure Panel Discussion titled "What are the challenges for India to achieve the right airport, ATM, and ground services to support and deliver growth." Sharing the dais with eminent industry leaders including Shri Vipin Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India, Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport Ltd., and Mr. Gautam Salaskar, Head - Inflight Services & Ground Operations, Fly91, Mr. Jajoo offered valuable insights on India's evolving aviation landscape.

Mr. Mohit Jajoo appreciated the remarkable growth of the Indian aviation industry on the global level, highlighting that the scope for expansion is exceptional owing to the visionary efforts of the Government of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He further commended airport operators such as AAI, GMR, and Adani for their significant contributions in developing world-class infrastructure and preparing the aviation ecosystem for its next phase of growth. Mr. Jajoo also lauded India's focused approach toward enhancing regional connectivity and the development of new regional airports, which are driving inclusive and sustainable progress across the sector.

In his address, Mr. Jajoo emphasized the importance of fostering a level playing field for ground handling companies, noting that equitable regulatory frameworks are essential to encourage quality, innovation, and long-term investment in the sector. He commended the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for its proactive approach in promoting sustainability by providing the infrastructure required for electric Ground Support Equipment (GSE), which are vital for achieving carbon-neutral airport operations. Mr. Jajoo also shared a constructive perspective, highlighting that at smaller airports, the presence of three ground handlers may not be necessary, as the available business can be effectively and efficiently managed by the appointed private concessionaire. He added that this approach would not only ensure operational viability but also contribute to the sector's sustainable and balanced growth in the long run.

BKJ Airports also showcased its expanding operational footprint and technological innovations through an interactive exhibition stall that drew strong engagement from industry stakeholders. The company reiterated its commitment to safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship, reflecting its core philosophy of responsible growth.

With operations currently spanning 14 airports across India, BKJ Airports continues to strengthen its presence with a strategic vision of operating at 50 airports by 2029. The company is also leading the transition towards green aviation support with one of the largest electric ground handling fleets in the country.

"Our participation at Aviation India 2025 reflects BKJ Airports' steadfast commitment to building a more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive aviation ecosystem in India," said Mr. Mohit Jajoo.

About BKJ AirportsBKJ Airports, part of JK Jajoo Ventures, is among India's fastest-growing airport management and ground handling companies. Under the leadership of Chairman Mr. Jai Krishan Jajoo and CEO & Executive Director Mr. Mohit Jajoo, the company is redefining airport operations with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer delight. Guided by its core values -- Ethics First, Innovation, Nature-Friendly, Spread Happiness, and Be Positive -- BKJ Airports remains committed to shaping the future of airport operations in India.

