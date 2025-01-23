PRNewswire

Singapore, January 23: Blackpanda, Asia's leading digital emergency response firm, is thrilled to be named by Frost & Sullivan for Best Practices Company of the Year Award in the Asia Pacific Incident Response Industry. This award underscores Blackpanda's unwavering commitment to democratizing cyber resilience through strategic partnerships and delivering cyber security solutions that address the growing complexity of threats in the region.

Blackpanda's success is driven by its robust partnerships with leading telecommunications providers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) across Asia. The company's distributor model plays a pivotal role in expanding its services, leveraging alliances with strategic partners such as Singtel in Singapore, HGC Global Communications in Hong Kong, Companhia de Telecomunicacoes de Macau (CTM), and SB C&S in Japan. These partnerships enable Blackpanda to integrate its incident response solutions seamlessly into partner ecosystems, enhancing the cybersecurity capabilities of businesses across diverse industries.

Gene Yu, Founder & CEO, Blackpanda, said "The future of cyber preparedness lies in proactive, collaborative approaches to managing vulnerabilities--not just within organizations, but across entire sectors and regions. Partnerships play a critical role in this journey. By working closely with our distribution partners, we can scale the availability of IR-1 across Asia Pacific, ensuring that businesses of all sizes have access to best-in-class incident response at an affordable price. Together, we are building a more resilient digital ecosystem, empowering businesses to navigate the evolving threat landscape with confidence."

With an enterprise-grade incident response SaaS platform, Blackpanda has demonstrated exceptional growth potential in markets that demand rigorous compliance with industry regulations. The company's collaborations with telecommunications and IT distribution leaders allow it to offer proactive cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet the needs of high-stakes industries, ensuring readiness and resilience against evolving threats.

About Blackpanda

Blackpanda is Asia's leading local cyber incident response firm, dedicated to delivering world-class digital emergency response services to businesses in the region. We help businesses strengthen their cyber resilience and secure their digital operations by supporting them with incident response delivered by local experts. Our mission is to make cyber resilience achievable for all, with services and solutions designed for the Asian market.

For more information, please visit www.blackpanda.com.

