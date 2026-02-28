Mumbai, February 28: Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi on Saturday requested the state government to grant time off to employees during the holy month of Ramzan. In a formal communication to the Chief Minister, Azmi proposed a policy similar to those recently implemented in neighbouring states to facilitate observers during the fasting period. Abu Asim Azmi, while talking to the media, said, " I have written a letter to the Chief Minister urging him to grant time off to employees during Ramzan, as the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have already done in their states. It has been some time since we submitted this request to the government, but we have not received any response yet." Ramadan 2026: Muslim Government Employees in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Allowed to Leave Early During Holy Month of Ramzan.

Earlier this week, the Telangana Government issued an order on Tuesday, granting permission for all Muslim Government employees, teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards/Corporations, and Public Sector employees in the State to leave their offices and schools at 4:00 PM during the holy month of Ramzan. The early departure facility is designed to enable Muslim employees to observe religious practices and break their fast during the month of Ramzan, which involves fasting from dawn to sunset. The permission applies to a variety of Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards and Corporations, and Public Sector employees across Telangana. Ramadan 2026: Shops, Hotels in Telangana Allowed To Remain Open Throughout Night From February 19 to March 20 During Holy Month.

Azmi Seeks Ramzan Work Relief for Employees in Maharashtra

VIDEO | Mumbai: On the demand for work relief for Muslim employees during Ramadan, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi says, “I have repeatedly raised this and even written to the Chief Minister. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have granted a concession during Ramadan, allowing… pic.twitter.com/NZ2tTpRaQc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2026

Similar provisions have been granted by the Telangana government in previous years as well, reflecting a long-standing practice of ensuring that Muslim employees can observe their religious obligations without compromising their professional duties. Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation. This year's holy month of Ramzan got underway on February 18, and will continue for approximately 29 to 30 days.

