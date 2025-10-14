PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: Blue Ocean Corporation, the world leader in logistics and supply chain training, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to formally integrate its Foundations of Supply Chain Management (FOSCM) course, accredited by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), USA, into the list of AICTE-approved programs for Indian universities. This landmark partnership was formally announced at the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference, a non-profit initiative, jointly organized by ASSOCHAM and Blue Ocean Corporation held in New Delhi earlier this month.

The MoU signing formalized by Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, and Dr. Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, was graced by Mr. Sourav Ganguly, Member of Board at Blue Ocean Corporation and former Indian cricket captain and Mr. Douglas Kent, Executive Vice President, Corporate and Strategic Alliances at ASCM, USA.

Headquartered in London, Blue Ocean has a strong legacy of training more than 500,000 professionals across the world over the past 28 years. The organisation is currently undertaking a significant expansion across India, aiming to make international-standard supply chain education accessible to students across major academic institutions.

"We believe that the future of supply chain excellence lies in early, high-quality education. This partnership with AICTE marks a decisive step in making globally benchmarked learning accessible to Indian students at scale," said Dr Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation.

India's logistics and supply chain industry is witnessing sustained growth, fuelled by policy initiatives like Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy, and the development of new ports and logistics corridors. The MoU comes at a crucial time, as the demand for professionals with internationally recognized qualifications continues to rise.

"The inclusion of international certification programs in the Indian academic framework enhances employability and broadens the global outlook of students. With access to AICTE's National Internship Portal, learners will benefit from exposure to leading industry environments," said Dr Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer of AICTE.

The partnership builds upon an earlier agreement between the two institutions under which university students enrolling in Blue Ocean's supply chain programs were granted access to AICTE's National Internship Portal, offering them real-world exposure through internships with leading corporates. This development was preceded by strategic discussions with Prof. T. G. Sitaram, Chairman of AICTE, which laid a strong foundation for the collaboration.

"Blue Ocean always believes in making a real difference, especially when it comes to empowering young minds. This partnership is very important to us as it takes global-quality education into Indian classrooms, where it matters most," said Sourav Ganguly commending the Blue Ocean-AICTE partnership.

Also present at the ceremony, Mr. Douglas Kent emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration. He noted that ASCM's long-standing partnership with Blue Ocean Corporation has consistently focused on building globally competitive supply chain talent. The integration of the FOSCM program into India's academic framework through AICTE represents a transformative shift, embedding international standards directly into the country's higher education ecosystem.

As India scales its ambition to become a world-class logistics hub, Blue Ocean Corporation remains committed to forging purposeful alliances with government bodies, academic institutions, and global certifying authorities. With this momentum, the organization aims to deepen its impact across India, bringing internationally benchmarked, industry-relevant education to every learner ready to lead the future of supply chain.

