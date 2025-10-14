OUT! Simon Harmer has provided the breakthrough here for South Africa. The left-hander came down the track but missed the ball totally, with Kyle Verreynne completing the stumping. Imam-ul-Haq st Kyle Verreynne b Simon Harmer 0(2)
South Africa are all out for 269 with Sajid Khan dismissing Kagiso Rabada! With this, the Proteas have conceded a 109-run lead to Pakistan and this is sure to put them under a lot of pressure in this match. Noman Ali was the standout performer for Pakistan with six wickets (6/112) while Sajid Khan bagged three for 98 runs. Salman Ali Agha also got one wicket. We will be back with Pakistan's second innings shortly.
OUT! Noman Ali is on a roll here as he now dismisses Prenelan Subrayen! The right-hander got an edge towards first slip where Salman Ali Agha picked up a good catch. South Africa on the verge being bowled out here. Prenelan Subrayen c Salman Agha b Noman Ali 4(11)
OUT! Noman Ali has his fifth wicket of the PAK vs SA 1st Test and he has gotten to the mark by dismissing Tony de Zorzi! The left-hander, who scored his century a while ago, found the fielder in Shaheen Afridi in the deep. South Africa are crumbling here. Tony de Zorzi c Shaheen Afridi b Noman Ali 104(171)
OUT! Sajid Khan has struck, delivering an early wicket on Day 3 as he dismisses Senuran Muthusamy! What a catch this is by Salman Ali Agha who plucks out a stunner at first slip. The catch was referred to the third umpire and he concluded it was out. Senuran Muthusamy c Salman Agha b Sajid Khan 11(34)
Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy have resumed proceedings in the PAK vs SA 1st Test Day 3. South Africa still need 151 runs to erase the deficit while Pakistan will hope to take early wickets.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 3. South Africa will need a massive effort from here on, needing 162 more runs to erase Pakistan's lead. Pakistan on the other hand, would look for some early wickets on Day 3. The action will start shortly.
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Another day of fascinating cricket awaits fans as Pakistan continue the action against South Africa on Day 3 of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has witnessed both Pakistan and South Africa play some good cricket over the course of two days and now, proceedings in PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 will resume on what promises to be a decisive Day 3. You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. At stumps on Day 2, Pakistan had the upper hand as they reduced South Africa to 216/6, with the Proteas trailing the hosts by 162 runs.
Day 2 of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 saw South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 378. Senuran Muthusamy was the best of all the South Africa National Cricket Team bowlers, with the spinner taking a six-wicket haul. Salman Ali Agha and Imam-ul-Haq both were dismissed on 93 runs each, while captain Shan Masood (76) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (75) made significant contributions as well with the bat in hand. From Pakistan's point of view, early wickets on PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 4 would be key if they are to gain a sizeable first-innings lead.
On the other hand, South Africa have Tony de Zorzi still out there in the middle, batting on an unbeaten 81. He would require support from the other end as South Africa hope to erase the deficiency as much as possible before being bowled out. For Pakistan, Noman Ali stood out with four wickets on PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 and he, along with Sajid Khan, will look to put the hosts in complete control on the third day. Ramiz Raja Caught Saying ‘Ye Out Hoga Drama Karega Ye’ After Babar Azam Opts for DRS During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, Video Goes Viral.
Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:
Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali
South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen