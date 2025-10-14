Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Another day of fascinating cricket awaits fans as Pakistan continue the action against South Africa on Day 3 of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has witnessed both Pakistan and South Africa play some good cricket over the course of two days and now, proceedings in PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 will resume on what promises to be a decisive Day 3. You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. At stumps on Day 2, Pakistan had the upper hand as they reduced South Africa to 216/6, with the Proteas trailing the hosts by 162 runs. 'Shan Masood, the Captain of India' Shaun Pollock Makes Massive Blunder While Referring to Pakistan Captain During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Live Commentary (Watch Video).

Day 2 of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 saw South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 378. Senuran Muthusamy was the best of all the South Africa National Cricket Team bowlers, with the spinner taking a six-wicket haul. Salman Ali Agha and Imam-ul-Haq both were dismissed on 93 runs each, while captain Shan Masood (76) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (75) made significant contributions as well with the bat in hand. From Pakistan's point of view, early wickets on PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 4 would be key if they are to gain a sizeable first-innings lead.

On the other hand, South Africa have Tony de Zorzi still out there in the middle, batting on an unbeaten 81. He would require support from the other end as South Africa hope to erase the deficiency as much as possible before being bowled out. For Pakistan, Noman Ali stood out with four wickets on PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 and he, along with Sajid Khan, will look to put the hosts in complete control on the third day. Ramiz Raja Caught Saying ‘Ye Out Hoga Drama Karega Ye’ After Babar Azam Opts for DRS During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, Video Goes Viral.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen