Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, hosted a two-day virtual Leadership Summit on 17th and 18th February 2022.

The second edition of the summit was attended by business leaders, policymakers, educators and entrepreneurs who discussed how businesses have started to rethink and remodel strategies of organizations towards a more sustainable future.

Also Read | Clubhouse Rolls Out In-Room Chat Feature on iOS & Android.

This year's summit reflected on the theme of "Global Sustainability & the Corporation". The summit in its second season had discussions touching upon how corporations should align themselves to India aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and how we need to collaborate and strategically plan the decades ahead to achieve this ambition. The summit hosted eminent leaders from startup founders to Industry executives - bringing rich perspectives on Technology, Product Development, Marketing, Supply Chain, HR and talent management, Potential Financiers and Consultants, to define the new sustainable organisation and enterprise. Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited was the keynote speaker of the first day, while Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor, BMU & Chairman, Hero Enterprise was the keynote speaker on the second day.

Prof. Manoj Arora, Vice Chancellor, BMU opened the event calling for the need to rethink the purpose of our education systems in order to live in a more sustainable world. He stressed that it is education which is one of the most important mechanisms available to government, regulators and communities to bring about social transformation and thus create sustainable, equitable and resilient societies. The summit hosted six panel discussions over two days and aimed to discuss how the world came to the realization that while the market economy model focussed on improving the standard of living, it was harmful for the entire ecosystem. Today the awareness has spread across the globe hence the upcoming entrepreneurs and corporations are exploring opportunities in the field of sustainability and pivoting to sustainable business models. Overall, the summit reiterated the necessity to balance the Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet and Profit.

Also Read | NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of NEUFC vs JFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Addressing the summit, Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, said, "Collaboration is the key to taking one business practice to the next level. If you need to emerge as the leader in your space of work, then you need to have a collaborative mindset as a powerful business-building strategy. The power of symbiotic collaborations is often overlooked yet it is a practice that produces the strongest of results. During COVID, most of the leaders thought beyond their organization to collectively solve problems that impact humanity at ground level. At BML Munjal University this collaborative mindset underlines in their ethos, which is clearly about building a talent pool for the nation and not just for their organization. Sustainability management is nothing new and we must move on to inclusiveness, collaborations, highlight the 'Karm yogi' concept, and use these concepts for sustainable development. Coming from a healthcare background, I feel sustainability should talk about holistic health which includes preventive health as well."

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor, BMU & Chairman, Hero Enterprise said, "Transitioning to net-zero carbon can catalyse new industries, create millions of jobs, and drive trillions of dollars of economic value. The World Economic Forum has suggested that India's decarbonisation journey represents a USD 15 trillion economic opportunity by 2070 and is set to create as many as 50 million net new jobs. This will require education, training, and skilling. Today's generation is responsible - it is easier for them to adopt, adapt and understand." He added, "With Propel, our incubator at BMU (BML Munjal University), we encourage ecoprenuers, and sustainable technology. Our partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission allows us to get into the larger ecosystem."

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a state-private university founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment across Schools spanning the disciplines of law, management, economics, commerce, and engineering. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 41st among all management institutions All India in the NIRF Rankings 2021.

The university offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA, Integrated BBA-MBA at the undergraduate level and MBA, LLB (Hons) and PhD at the post-graduate level.

For more information log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)